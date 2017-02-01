News Ticker

Zimplats sells 10 percent in subsidiary to employees for $95 million

1st February 2017 Staff Reporter Business 0

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s largest platinum producer Zimplats said on Wednesday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its subsidiary Zimbabwe Platinum Mines to employees for $95 million.

The deal was financed by a loan from the mining subsidiary to an employee trust and will be repaid from future dividends, Zimplats said in a statement.

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Justin Bieber ‘taking a break after gruelling tour’ as Paris Jackson fears exhaustion

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Justin Bieber fans should enjoy him while they can as the pop star is reportedly taking a break after wrapping up his Purpose World Tour. The reports come after Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson expressed […]

