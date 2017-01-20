News Ticker

Zimra probes surge in tax refunds as collections fall below target

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter Business 0

HARARE,- Zimbabwe’s tax agency says it is investigating an unusual increase in tax refunds paid out in the second half of the year which it blames for a seven percent decline in annual revenue collections.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) on Wednesday reported that annual gross collections for 2016 amounted to $3,4 billion falling four percent short of the $3,6 billion target.

“Net collections amounted to $3.248 billion but were 91 percent of the target. They were affected by an upsurge in refunds in Q3 and Q4 and the Authority is investigating what caused that surge,” Zimra said.

Gross VAT on Local Sales collections for the year amounted to $812.82 million against a target of $610.10 million. VAT refunds for the year amounted to $211.60 million, resulting in net collections of $601.22 million.

Individual Tax amounted to $736,53 million making up 23 percent of total revenue. Compared to last year Individual Tax declined 5.3 percent.

Company Tax contributed $340.72 million to total collections during the year. This was 18 percent down from the 2015 collections of $424.68 million and seven percent shy of the targeted $366.40 million.

Zimra noted that revenue collections were negatively affected by the growing debt which had accumulated to $2.67 billion at the close of 2016 from $1.97 billion in 2015.

During 2016, Zimra managed to recover $1.11 billion in outstanding debt while the Corporate Income Tax debt went up from $474.97 million in 2015 to $751.49 million.

The Pay as You Earn debt as at the end of the year was $662.16 million, compared to $591.89 million in 2015 as most companies reviewed their remuneration packages downwards in an attempt to manage costs and stay afloat.

Revenue collections under VAT on Imports went down by 18.7 percent from the $440.65 million realised in 2015 to $358.25 million in 2016.

Revenue from Excise Duty amounted to $640.30 million against a target of $751.70 million. Collections decreased by 10 percent from the $714.22 million collected in 2015.

Excise Duty on fuel contributed 80 percent to this tax head. Beer and Airtime contributed eight percent and six percent respectively. The rest of the revenue was from Excise Duty on Tobacco, Wines and Spirits, Second-Hand Motor Vehicles and Electric Lamps.

Mining royalties only contributed $62.90 million, which translates to 57 of the targeted $110 million. – Source

Related Posts
Delta Pays Final Dividend Of US$45,1 Million
Delta Pays Final Dividend Of US$45,1 Million
LEADING Beverage concern, Delta Corporation will on Wednesday reward its shareholders with a final dividend of US$28,4 million. This will bring the total dividend for the financial year to March 2015 ...
READ MORE
Rampant smuggling of banned goods blamed for Zimbabwe’s ailing industry
Rampant smuggling of banned goods blamed for Zimbabwe’s ailing industry
Despite attempts at curbing illegal trade, Zimbabwe's government has said it is facing rampant smuggling of banned goods at its borders. For years now, Zimbabwe's government has been working at cracking ...
READ MORE
Zimplow shuffles top management as chief executive, chairman leave group
Zimplow shuffles top management as chief executive, chairman leave group
HARARE,– Struggling agro-industrial group Zimplow Holdings has shuffled its top leadership, appointing Mark Hullet as its chief executive, taking over from Zondi Kumwenda who leaves the group at the end ...
READ MORE
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of deflation
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of deflation
IN MOST parts of the world, prices have risen steadily for decades. While some things — computers and electronic products, for example — have become cheaper over time, the prices ...
READ MORE
Prospect Resources Ltd pockets $14M to fast track lithium drilling in Zimbabwe
Prospect Resources Ltd pockets $14M to fast track lithium drilling in Zimbabwe
Prospect Resources Ltd has received strong support from investors for its growing lithium portfolio in Zimbabwe. The company has commitments to raise $14 million through the issue of 280 million shares ...
READ MORE
More power cuts imminent: Undenge
More power cuts imminent: Undenge
HARARE - Zimbabweans should brace up for more power cuts as the power utility’s water allocation from Kariba dam will be reduced by 50 percent in January leaving Kariba Power ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe economy faces bleakest post-dollarisation outlook, seen contracting 4pct in 2015 – Invictus
Zimbabwe economy faces bleakest post-dollarisation outlook, seen contracting 4pct in 2015 – Invictus
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s economy is this year seen contracting by four percent, weighed down by weak mineral prices and poor foreign direct investment flows, research by a brokerage firm has shown. Government ...
READ MORE
Saf.mw.700.xs Downtown Johannesburg, South Africa at dusk. {{From Peter MenzelÕs Material World Project that showed 30 statistically average families in 30 countries with all their possessions.}}
Foreign direct investment into SA nosedives 74%
FOREIGN direct investment (FDI) into SA plunged 74% to $1.5bn last year, a dramatic and far steeper decline than experienced by the rest of the continent, according to the Global ...
READ MORE
Confederation president Busisa Moyo
More companies to close – Zimbabwe industry group warns
HARARE: More Zimbabwean companies could close if the government and the business sector failed to come up with measures to address liquidity challenges, cost structure and delayed payments buffeting the ...
READ MORE
Italian Mafia swindled Zimbabwe of half a billion of diamonds – State media
Italian Mafia swindled Zimbabwe of half a billion of diamonds – State media
An extensive investigation by the African Network of Centres for Investigative Reporting (ANCIR) and Investigative Reporting Project Italy says Mafia kingpin Antonio Messicati Vitale – who has been arrested in ...
READ MORE
Delta Pays Final Dividend Of US$45,1 Million
Rampant smuggling of banned goods blamed for Zimbabwe’s
Zimplow shuffles top management as chief executive, chairman
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of
Prospect Resources Ltd pockets $14M to fast track
More power cuts imminent: Undenge
Zimbabwe economy faces bleakest post-dollarisation outlook, seen contracting
Foreign direct investment into SA nosedives 74%
More companies to close – Zimbabwe industry group
Italian Mafia swindled Zimbabwe of half a billion

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News