Zimra probes surge in tax refunds as collections fall below target

HARARE,- Zimbabwe’s tax agency says it is investigating an unusual increase in tax refunds paid out in the second half of the year which it blames for a seven percent decline in annual revenue collections.
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) on Wednesday reported that annual gross collections for 2016 amounted to $3,4 billion falling four percent short of the $3,6 billion target.
“Net collections amounted to $3.248 billion but were 91 percent of the target. They were affected by an upsurge in refunds in Q3 and Q4 and the Authority is investigating what caused that surge,” Zimra said.
Gross VAT on Local Sales collections for the year amounted to $812.82 million against a target of $610.10 million. VAT refunds for the year amounted to $211.60 million, resulting in net collections of $601.22 million.
Individual Tax amounted to $736,53 million making up 23 percent of total revenue. Compared to last year Individual Tax declined 5.3 percent.
Company Tax contributed $340.72 million to total collections during the year. This was 18 percent down from the 2015 collections of $424.68 million and seven percent shy of the targeted $366.40 million.
Zimra noted that revenue collections were negatively affected by the growing debt which had accumulated to $2.67 billion at the close of 2016 from $1.97 billion in 2015.
During 2016, Zimra managed to recover $1.11 billion in outstanding debt while the Corporate Income Tax debt went up from $474.97 million in 2015 to $751.49 million.
The Pay as You Earn debt as at the end of the year was $662.16 million, compared to $591.89 million in 2015 as most companies reviewed their remuneration packages downwards in an attempt to manage costs and stay afloat.
Revenue collections under VAT on Imports went down by 18.7 percent from the $440.65 million realised in 2015 to $358.25 million in 2016.
Revenue from Excise Duty amounted to $640.30 million against a target of $751.70 million. Collections decreased by 10 percent from the $714.22 million collected in 2015.
Excise Duty on fuel contributed 80 percent to this tax head. Beer and Airtime contributed eight percent and six percent respectively. The rest of the revenue was from Excise Duty on Tobacco, Wines and Spirits, Second-Hand Motor Vehicles and Electric Lamps.
Mining royalties only contributed $62.90 million, which translates to 57 of the targeted $110 million. – Source
LEADING Beverage concern, Delta Corporation will on Wednesday reward its shareholders with a final dividend of US$28,4 million.
This will bring the total dividend for the financial year to March 2015 ...
Despite attempts at curbing illegal trade, Zimbabwe's government has said it is facing rampant smuggling of banned goods at its borders.
For years now, Zimbabwe's government has been working at cracking ...
HARARE,– Struggling agro-industrial group Zimplow Holdings has shuffled its top leadership, appointing Mark Hullet as its chief executive, taking over from Zondi Kumwenda who leaves the group at the end ...
Prospect Resources Ltd has received strong support from investors for its growing lithium portfolio in Zimbabwe.
The company has commitments to raise $14 million through the issue of 280 million shares ...
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s economy is this year seen contracting by four percent, weighed down by weak mineral prices and poor foreign direct investment flows, research by a brokerage firm has shown.
Government ...
HARARE: More Zimbabwean companies could close if the government and the business sector failed to come up with measures to address liquidity challenges, cost structure and delayed payments buffeting the ...
An extensive investigation by the African Network of Centres for Investigative Reporting (ANCIR) and Investigative Reporting Project Italy says Mafia kingpin Antonio Messicati Vitale – who has been arrested in ...
Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]
BUDAPEST – Marcelo Cake-Baly came to study in Hungary from wartorn Guinea-Bissau in 1976, and has been working as a tram driver in Budapest for over a decade despite being a trained economist. Now, at the […]
Drake has upset his fans in the UK after postponing the opening dates of his upcoming tour. The first three dates of the One Dance rapper’s 35-date trek have been unexpectedly pushed back, prompting fans […]
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]