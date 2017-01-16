Spar promises more expansion in 2017

Retail store SPAR Zimbabwe will this year open new stores and partner with independent retailers to grow the brand
Last year, Spar International granted shareholders of Spar Zimbabwe Ltd the licence to operate the Spar brand.
Spar Zimbabwe managing director, Terrence Yeatman said they were building on the brand’s success from the past 49 years and would continue to offer customers great product choice and excellent customer service.
“In 2017, we will continue to open new stores, partnering with independent retailers, who are keen to benefit from the great brand awareness in our market,” he said.
Spar International managing director, Tobias Wasmuht said they were confident that “Spar Zimbabwe Ltd was able to support and work with licensed independent retailers to continue to deliver excellent service to their customers”.
“We will support Spar Zimbabwe Ltd fully to develop their supply chain and expand their retail footprint across the country,” he said.
Independent retailers are licensed to operate the brand.
There are 21 stores that are 100 per cent owned by independent Zimbabwean retailers, in addition to the 10 stores operated by Spar Zimbabwe Ltd.
When the previous licence holder left the market, the newly-formed Spar Zimbabwe Ltd took over six stores, with 80% of the staff in those stores able to join the new company.
