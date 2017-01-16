Zimbabwe inflation fall 0.9 percent y/y in December – Zimstats

Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe said Monday the country's citizens should not blame the government for the current economic crisis and hunger that has rocked the country.
Addressing thousands gathered ...
HARARE—Zimbabwe in partnership with regional financiers, African Development Bank, on Thursday concluded a two-day inaugural experts meeting on inclusive growth, investment and poverty reduction.
Economic Planning Minister Obert Mpofu told Voice ...
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa on Thursday presented a mid-term fiscal policy review statement to Parliament. Below are some highlights.
• Chinamasa proposes to cut 25,000 jobs by December 2017, ...
Drake has upset his fans in the UK after postponing the opening dates of his upcoming tour. The first three dates of the One Dance rapper’s 35-date trek have been unexpectedly pushed back, prompting fans […]
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]