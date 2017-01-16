News Ticker

Zimbabwe inflation fall 0.9 percent y/y in December – Zimstats

16th January 2017 Staff Reporter Business 0

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s consumer prices declined 0.93 percent year-on-year in December, after contracting 1.09 percent in November, data from the national statistics agency showed on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, prices were up 0.06 percent after a 0.02 rise previously, Zimstats said.

 

Related Posts
Telecel vows to fight tooth-and-nail over shareholding
Telecel vows to fight tooth-and-nail over shareholding
Telecel Zimbabwe majority shareholder, VimpleCom, has said it will not let go of its 60% shareholding in the telecommunications company for free and will charge the market value for the ...
READ MORE
Zambian capital Lusaka
Zambia economy in crisis
LUSAKA - Despite projecting limited political instability from elections expected in Zambia in August, rating agency Fitch and other economic analysts are not convinced Lusaka will be able to give ...
READ MORE
SOMALIA BANKING FIRST ATM
Don’t blame state for economic crisis, says Mugabe
Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe said Monday the country's citizens should not blame the government for the current economic crisis and hunger that has rocked the country. Addressing thousands gathered ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Increasingly Seeking Help Worldwide As Look East Policy Ruptures
Zimbabwe Increasingly Seeking Help Worldwide As Look East Policy Ruptures
HARARE—Zimbabwe in partnership with regional financiers, African Development Bank, on Thursday concluded a two-day inaugural experts meeting on inclusive growth, investment and poverty reduction. Economic Planning Minister Obert Mpofu told Voice ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe says up to 4 mln need food aid after drought
Zimbabwe says up to 4 mln need food aid after drought
HARARE (Reuters) - The number of Zimbabweans requiring food aid has risen to 4 million, up from 3 million initially, a state-owned newspaper said on Tuesday, as the southern African ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s cash crisis: thoughts from a Renaissance man
Zimbabwe’s cash crisis: thoughts from a Renaissance man
How can you have a currency crisis, when you don’t have a currency? A few years ago, after the hyperinflationary meltdown in 2008, Zimbabwe was in strong recovery mode. GDP ...
READ MORE
No festive cheer for Delta as Q3 revenue declines 10pct
No festive cheer for Delta as Q3 revenue declines 10pct
HARARE,– Beverage maker Delta Corporation revenue for the third quarter to December was down 10 percent on weakening demand for its product mix, the company announced on Tuesday, warning of ...
READ MORE
Edgars after tax profit up 22 pct on new accounts
Edgars after tax profit up 22 pct on new accounts
HARARE,– Clothing retailer Edgars Stores has recorded a 22,3 percent jump in after-tax profit to $5,1 million for the 53 weeks to January driven by the group’s extended credit repayment ...
READ MORE
Mwana Africa calls for power price cut for Zimbabwe gold mine
Mwana Africa calls for power price cut for Zimbabwe gold mine
HARARE (Reuters) - Mwana Africa's gold mine in Zimbabwe, Freda Rebecca, has asked the government to cut its electricity tariff by up to 28 percent because it says current rates ...
READ MORE
Highlights from the Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review
Highlights from the Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa on Thursday presented a mid-term fiscal policy review statement to Parliament. Below are some highlights. • Chinamasa proposes to cut 25,000 jobs by December 2017, ...
READ MORE
Telecel vows to fight tooth-and-nail over shareholding
Zambia economy in crisis
Don’t blame state for economic crisis, says Mugabe
Zimbabwe Increasingly Seeking Help Worldwide As Look East
Zimbabwe says up to 4 mln need food
Zimbabwe’s cash crisis: thoughts from a Renaissance man
No festive cheer for Delta as Q3 revenue
Edgars after tax profit up 22 pct on
Mwana Africa calls for power price cut for
Highlights from the Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News