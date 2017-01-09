Xi Jinping tells Mugabe that China is willing to expand cooperation with Zimbabwe

Chinese President Xi Jinping today told Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe that Beijing is willing to encourage capable companies to invest in Zimbabwe and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
China Radio International says Xi made the remarks when he met Mugabe at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.
The report had very little concrete details of how China would bail out the Southern African nation except that Beijing will continue to back Zimbabwe in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as support the development path chosen by the Zimbabwean people.
Zimbabwe and China have signed billion dollar mega deals but nothing has so far materialised despite the fact that Xi paid a state visit to Zimbabwe in 2015 and Chinese delegations have been to Harare.
This has led to speculation that China wants Mugabe to name his successor before it can release its billions.
