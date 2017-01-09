News Ticker

Xi Jinping tells Mugabe that China is willing to expand cooperation with Zimbabwe

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter Business, Main News 0

Chinese President Xi Jinping today told Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe that Beijing is willing to encourage capable companies to invest in Zimbabwe and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

China Radio International says Xi made the remarks when he met Mugabe at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

The report had very little concrete details of how China would bail out the Southern African nation except that Beijing will continue to back Zimbabwe in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as support the development path chosen by the Zimbabwean people.

Zimbabwe and China have signed billion dollar mega deals but nothing has so far materialised despite the fact that Xi paid a state visit to Zimbabwe in 2015 and Chinese delegations have been to Harare.

This has led to speculation that China wants Mugabe to name his successor before it can release its billions.

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

