German delegation in Zim to seek investment opportunities – report

26th December 2016

Harare – A delegation of German investors has reportedly visited Zimbabwe to seek business opportunities in energy saving projects as well as in information communication technologies.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, German has shown interest in investing in the country since the country’s government of national unity in 2008 between President Robert Mugabe and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Sengled Europe Marketing director Jutta Peinze said they were in the country to study the tax regime with a “keen interest in setting up businesses in the country”.

“We are going to have more meetings with private business players and hear their views pertaining to the investment which we want to bring in and this will help us plan accordingly. You will find out that most of the products under our investment have to do with users friendly digital gadgets because that that is where the world is going and from the meetings we have had so far there is a positive buy in from stakeholders,” Peinze was quoted as saying.

NewsDay reported last year in October that another high-powered delegation of German business people visited the country.

The delegation was led by German-African Business Association CEO Christoph Kannengiesser .

Earlier, a group of companies focusing on the mining and mineral resources sector also paid a successful visit to the southern African country.

The visits came as the country was reeling under economic hardships.

The US and EU imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe in 2000 after they accused President Robert Mugabe of trampling on human rights, rigging elections and repression of press freedom.

The sanctions have led to devastating economic challenges, with the country reportedly now sitting with at least 85% of unemployment.

