News Ticker

Delta in $26m tax debt storm

23rd December 2016 Staff Reporter Business 0

The High Court has thrown out an urgent interdict application by Delta Beverages (Pvt) Limited, paving way for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to garnish the beverage maker’s bank accounts to recover over $26 million in outstanding taxes.

The interdict sought to block the garnish order. The country’s biggest manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, according to Zimra, owes Government $26 897 509. The debt emanated from unpaid income tax and other dues for the period 2009 to 2014.

Zimra is empowered by the law to garnish a company’s bank accounts or to employ other relevant collection methods, even if the firm is contesting the outstanding amount or the calculations used by the taxman.

After an assessment of the debt by the taxman, Delta went to the High Court seeking to bar the collection or garnish of the money pending a determination of the firm’s appeal that is pending at the Income Tax Appeals Court.

However, High Court judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera dismissed the application for lack of urgency.

“The application is not urgent and accordingly, it is ordered that the application be and is hereby struck off the urgent roll.

“The applicant shall bear the costs,” the judge ruled.

Justice Mwayera ruled that Delta failed to treat its matter with urgency, hence the court could not be expected to treat it as an urgent case.

“It is settled that a matter is viewed as urgent if the party seeking redress treats it as urgent.“Applicants were aware of the assessed income tax and the ultimatum as far back as 14 April 2016 but did not seek to protect their right,” said the judge.

“The facts as presented show deliberate abstention until dooms’ day,” she said.

Justice Mwayera said Delta had an opportunity to submit a payment plan to Zimra pending an appeal, but the company wasted it.

“The applicant’s failure to submit a payment plan on the basis of an opinion that the assessment has no legal basis and as such is a legal nullity is the signal of a death knoll to urgency,” the judge said.

“The assessment came first, signalling the tax obligation, and this was way before the notification of enforcement measures setting in. The circumstances of this case depict in a very vivid manner, self-created urgency occasioned by sluggard approach to a financial situation,” ruled Justice Mwayera.

On April 14 2016, Zimra confirmed a tax assessment of $30 060 623, including penalty and interest, against Delta. Delta was duly informed of the development through a letter dated April 14. This came after an investigation into taxes due from 2009 to 2014.

Delta, in terms of Section 62 of the Income Tax Act, objected to the assessment but Zimra did not accede to the objection. In May, the debt came down to $26 897 509 after some payments were made. Last month, Zimra wrote to Delta informing it of its intention to institute measures to recover the debt.

After receiving the November letter, Delta rushed to the High Court with an urgent chamber application, which was declined. – Herald

Related Posts
Innscor plans to re-enter Nigeria, seeks to spread risk in region
Innscor plans to re-enter Nigeria, seeks to spread risk in region
HARARE, – Zimbabwe’s largest company by revenue, Innscor Africa limited has announced plans to re-enter the Nigerian market and expand its logistics and distribution unit as the conglomerate seeks to ...
READ MORE
Fuel prices go up
Fuel prices go up
Fuel prices in Zimbabwe have in the past few weeks gone up by at least 5 cents to $1,32 and $1,16 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively. BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA The ...
READ MORE
Silence of the lambs: Zimbabwe business mum amid economic carnage
Silence of the lambs: Zimbabwe business mum amid economic carnage
HARARE,– In September this year, leading South African businessmen openly called on President Jacob Zuma to step down. Sipho Pityana, chairman of AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s largest gold producer, said Zuma ...
READ MORE
Nigeria’s Dangote to start multi-million operations in Zimbabwe
Nigeria’s Dangote to start multi-million operations in Zimbabwe
Harare - Nigeria's Dangote Group is set to begin operations in Zimbabwe soon. This was said by the chief strategist of the multi-billion dollar company, Abdu Mukhtar, who is currently in ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe economy risks deflation trap, urgent action needed to restore investor confidence – Invictus
Zimbabwe economy risks deflation trap, urgent action needed to restore investor confidence – Invictus
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s economy risks being caught in the trap of deflation, with corporate earnings seen continuing to shrink unless the country restores investor confidence to attract investment, a local investment ...
READ MORE
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of deflation
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of deflation
IN MOST parts of the world, prices have risen steadily for decades. While some things — computers and electronic products, for example — have become cheaper over time, the prices ...
READ MORE
Fly Africa to open new routes in East and West Africa
Fly Africa to open new routes in East and West Africa
LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Southern Africa-focused low-cost airline Fly Africa will expand to fly new routes to destinations in East and West Africa, Gabon's president said on Saturday. "One of the biggest contributions ...
READ MORE
NSSA profit plunges 70pct after $93mln asset write-down on dodgy property investments
NSSA profit plunges 70pct after $93mln asset write-down on dodgy property investments
HARARE,– The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has reported a 68 percent decline in full-year profit for 2015 after a $93 million asset write-down relating to its Celestial office park ...
READ MORE
Labour Bill Splits Business, Workers
Labour Bill Splits Business, Workers
PASSAGE of the Labour Amendment Bill (LAB) in the lower house of Parliament on Tuesday dramatically split business and labour, with captains of industry warning of dire economic consequences from ...
READ MORE
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe offers US$100 advance to civil servants
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe offers US$100 advance to civil servants
HARARE - Beleaguered cash strapped Zimbabwe government has offered an advance payment of US$100 to each civil servant by Friday this week to cushion them until they receive their staggered ...
READ MORE
Innscor plans to re-enter Nigeria, seeks to spread
Fuel prices go up
Silence of the lambs: Zimbabwe business mum amid
Nigeria’s Dangote to start multi-million operations in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe economy risks deflation trap, urgent action needed
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of
Fly Africa to open new routes in East
NSSA profit plunges 70pct after $93mln asset write-down
Labour Bill Splits Business, Workers
Cash-strapped Zimbabwe offers US$100 advance to civil servants

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News