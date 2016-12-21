Rprieve for Zimbabwe as Coca-Cola buys AB InBev out of Africa Unit for $3 Billion

Coca-Cola also agreed to buy AB InBev’s interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador and Honduras just over two months after the companies said they were in negotiations following AB InBev’s completion of the takeover of SABMiller.

In Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) terminated the Bottlers’ Agreements with Delta Beverages and its associate Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited amid fears the listed firm would lose nearly a third of its income.

The Coca-Cola Company is the world’s largest beverage company, with more than 450 sparkling and still brands. The company has a Bottlers’ Agreement with Delta for 12 brands, which include popular products such as Coke, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Coke Zero, Powerade among others.

These products form Delta’s sparkling beverages business.

Coca-Cola Co. will pay $3.15 billion to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev NV out of an African bottling joint venture after the Budweiser brewer’s takeover of the U.S. beverage company’s partner in the region.

Wednesday’s announcement comes just over two months after the companies said they were in negotiations following AB InBev’s completion of the takeover of SABMiller. Coca-Cola also agreed to buy AB InBev’s interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador and Honduras for an undisclosed sum.

For Coca-Cola, the acquisition of AB InBev’s 54.5% stake in the venture provides a firm footing in a region that is probably one of the last where it can grow its core soft drinks products, said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at Johannesburg-based money manager Vestact Ltd. The transaction continues AB InBev’s asset pruning following its purchase of SABMiller, coming only days after the brewer agreed to sell its central and eastern European assets to Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

“Considering the speed that this deal was done I would expect AB InBev to continue selling non-core assets quickly,” Naryshkine said. “It’s a good price for Coca-Cola.”

The U.S. drinks maker is looking to speed up the refranchising of its bottling operations as it seeks to reduce exposure to facilities that are more capital-intensive and lower-margin.

Consumer and retail companies reported $306 billion in mergers this year, a 45% decline on the $556 billion in 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. AB InBev agreed to buy SABMiller for about $100 billion, a deal included in last year’s figures.

Rothschild advised Coca-Cola on the bottling deal and Lazard advised AB InBev.

The deal with AB InBev is subject to relevant regulatory and minority approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2017, the companies said. It was only this year that South Africa’s Competition Tribunal gave approval for SABMiller and Coca-Cola to combine their drinks companies’ bottling operations on the continent, ending an 18-month process.

AB InBev shares were little changed at 99.58 euros ($103.97) at 1:52 p.m. in Brussels trading.

Over the years, Delta has been working collaboratively with the Coca-Cola Company to strengthen its product portfolio, leveraging on the unparalleled strong brands and wide range of its ﬂavour and pack offerings. It has also leveraged on its association with the Coca-Cola Company in areas of training, market development programs, productivity improvements and implementation of best practice in distribution, workplace safety and consumer marketing, and this has resulted in improved market execution and focused engagements with the customers through tailored consumer-focused promotions.

Revenue

From the table above, the impact of the termination of TCCC’s Bottlers’ Agreement will have a great impact on Delta’s business. The company could lose at least 30 percent of its income based on average financial performance since 2012.

In terms of sales, the sparkling beverage unit has been contributing on average 30.36 percent to total gross sales since 2012. In its latest trading update of the first quarter 2017, it reported that the segment contributed 27 percent to total revenue realised in that period. Therefore the termination of the agreement will see Delta’s top line falling rapidly as it loses sales from the sparkling segment, a situation that will worsen its margins since some of the segments are performing poorly as well, with the lager segment losing 7 percent for the quarter relative to the same period last year and 11 percent down for the six months.

The sparkling beverages contributed 29.32 percent and 23.45 percent to the company’s operating income in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Given such a significant contribution to operating income, the termination of the TCCC deal will have a material impact on its margins and result in low profits. Had the termination happened in 2016, Delta could have lost $22,53 million operating income from the $96,1 million it achieved in the full year.

Since operating income is a measurement that shows how much of a company’s revenue will eventually become profit, the decline will have a significant negative effect on the earnings given such a large decline. Therefore profit attributable to owners which amounted to $80.09 million recorded in 2016 would fall significantly in the next reporting period if the termination goes ahead.That will lower shareholders value as well.

Schweppes impact

Delta Corporation has a 49 percent stake in Schweppes Holding Africa Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of non-carbonated, still beverages under licence from The Coca-Cola Company. Schweppes was acquired by TCCC in 2001 as part of its global acquisition of Cadbury Schweppes International’s beverage brands. Its product portfolio includes cordials, fruit juices, bottled water and flavoured drinks which are marketed under well renowned brand names; Mazoe, Minute Maid and Schweppes Water.

As such, the termination of the The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) Bottlers’ Agreements with Schweppes Holding Africa Limited further worsen Delta’s financial performance since this will reduce the group’s profit from associates.

Profit from associate contributed by Schweppes has been increasing in the past two years, with the associate contributing $2.4 million which is 2.3 percent of Delta‘s profit before tax in the previous financial year ended 31 March 2016. As such the termination of the agreement with Schweppes will definitely spill over to Delta because it will mean that the profit that used to come from Schweppes will no longer be realised and this will further worsen its financial performance. – Bloomberg and The Sources