Batoka gorge hydro power station on the cards

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter Business 0

THE Governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe will this week hold a meeting to discuss the way forward on the impending development of the Batoka Gorge Hydro Power Station.

The Batoka Gorge Hydro Power station is a joint project planned by the two countries to provide 2,400 megawatts of power.

The project which is scheduled to kick start in 2017 after a successful feasibility study will gobble US$5 billion.
Energy Minister David Mabumba told journalists in Kitwe on Monday that the long-term measures to resolve the current power deficits needed to be worked out looking at the strategic nature of the industry to the economic development of the country.

“We are this week scheduled to meet our Zimbabwean counterparts  to  discuss the Batoka Gorge Power project. We need to put in place long-term measures to safeguard  the power generation by embarking on power projects to overcome deficits,” Mr Mabumba said.

He reminded stakeholders that imports being done were not sustainable hence for more  investments to harness the country’s power potential which he said was so huge.

Mr Mabumba said his ministry would do everything possible to increase the power capacity saying that plans have advanced to actualize the Luapula hydropower project.

“We are also seriously considering the Luapula River power project from which we hope to get a 1,000 MW and other small hydro power stations to exploit the geographical potential of the energy sector in the country,” he said.
Mr Mabumba said looking at various planned investments the energy outlook for 2017 and beyond was bright.

He said the growth of the economy is anchored on electricity hence the need for stakeholder collaboration to increase power generation.

