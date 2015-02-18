Audit firm raises red flag over Ariston balance sheet

HARARE, – Accountancy and professional services firm Deloitte and Touche has raised the red flag after agro-industrial concern Ariston’s liabilities outstripped the company’s assets, signaling viability constraints which the company attributed to a poorly performing economy.
In its audit opinion accompanying the company’s 2014 annual report, Deloitte said the perennial loss-making position of Ariston reflected the company’s weak position.
Chief executive officer Paul Spear however told The Source the company was not beyond salvaging and that its major shareholder had shown commitment to boost its balance sheet, adding that the position was reflective of the general underperformance of companies in general.
“As at 30 September 2014, the group had an accumulated loss of $179,712 (2013:$797,076) and as of that date the group’s current liabilities exceeded the current assets by $2,373,360 (2013:$4,297,624,” Deloitte said in an opinion dated December 30.
“These events indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the company may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.”
Spear said the company’s majority shareholder; Chris Conradie had undertaken to recapitalize the company.
“Probably 80 percent of companies in Zimbabwe are technically insolvent and we are one of them. Chris Conradie is our major shareholder and he made a commitment to support the business. With this support we will be out of trouble from a going concern point of view,” Spear said.
He said during the first four months to January, macademia volumes were ahead of target although tea volumes were down due unfavourable global trends. – The Source
BRUSSELS Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, launched an improved bid for SABMiller on Wednesday, offering just over 68 billion pounds ($104 billion) for its largest rival to extend its ...
HRARARE - Government has been called to engage industry, shipping and clearance agents and other export-chain stakeholders in the formulation of a comprehensive country export strategy that will leverage the ...
Harare,– Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa has allayed fears the United States of America’s hostile stance towards Zimbabwe could come in to block the troubled country’s current efforts to unlock fresh funding from ...
HARARE,– State-owned mining investment vehicle, Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) says it has secured foreign investors to inject capital into its three gold mines and expects to conclude two deals ...
THE government of Zimbabwe should seriously consider the adoption of paternity leave for men so as to advance gender equality.
Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) country director Maria Selin told ...
Businessman Phillip Chiyangwa is known for flaunting his wealth and religiously updates friends, fans and foes alike on any latest addition to his growing fleet of exclusive cars.
BY NDAMU SANDU
Early ...
Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September. “I am retiring this year,” the 74-year-old singer told a Detroit TV station in […]
LOS ANGELES – Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was “overjoyed” to bring them into her family. The […]
Pingback: SABMiller Zimbabwe unit down on dollar crunch - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: NSSA to make a mandatory offer to NicozDiamond minority shareholders - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Zimbabwe on target to meet cleaner fuel deadline – 263AfricaNews()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: montazni plosiny plzen()
Pingback: plošiny Plzeň()
Pingback: lovedolls()
Pingback: Peterbilt 386()
Pingback: how anal feels()
Pingback: morkie dog()
Pingback: adam and eve magic massager()
Pingback: KARAOKE HIRE()
Pingback: games for pc download()
Pingback: games for windows 7()
Pingback: best male sex toys()