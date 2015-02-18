News Ticker

Govt sets two-week timeline for fuel price adjustments, dismisses price fixing allegations

18th February 2015 Staff Reporter Business 21

HARARE, – Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge on Wednesday said government has put in place a two-week rule for fuel retailers to adjust their prices depending on global developments, while dismissing the existence of a cartel accused of price fixing.

Fuel retailers in Zimbabwe have been accused of profiteering after they failed to reduce prices in line with public expectations at a time when global fuel prices were at an all-time low in the last six months.

Undenge said to stop the players from taking advantage of the fluctuations in the future, government had given the industry a deadline of two weeks to adjust prices up or down depending on global price movements.

“I have directed that price reviews be done every two weeks because our estimation is that this is long enough for old stocks to have been sold,” Undenge told Parliament during a question and answer session.

“When prices go up or down (on the global market), they have to wait two weeks before making any changes.”

The energy minister dismissed assertions that there was a cartel of players in the industry who set the price of fuel in the country.

“The price is dependent on the pricing model that we use, it’s not dependent on any cartel,” he said.

Undenge said prices were set according to an input model that was agreed upon between the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) and players in the fuel industry.

The energy regulator, he said, also monitored pump prices charged by retailers to ensure that they were kept within agreed margins and had power to punish those found charging more.

Undenge said there were a variety of factors that affected fuel prices, noting that the commodity was general expensive in land locked countries like Zimbabwe.

He maintained that prices being charged on the market were within agreed thresholds, adding that the decision by government to increase duty on fuel imports last month had hit on sector’s ability to further reduce prices.

The price for both petrol and diesel in the country has declined by between 20 and 35 cents in the wake of the global price decline.

Undenge also dismissed allegations that the fuel that is being sold in Zimbabwe was of lower quality compared to that sold in neighbouring countries.

He said Zera constantly monitored the quality and ensured it was within acceptable standards. – The Source

Related Posts
Fastjet sees weaker than expected revenue in 2015 and 2016
Fastjet sees weaker than expected revenue in 2015 and 2016
* Prolonged adverse effect of presidential election in Tanzania has led to reduced governmental and civil service traffic and lower demand for travel more widely across country * Zimbabwe-international route approvals ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe opposition calls for consumer boycott of ZANU PF linked businesses
Zimbabwe opposition calls for consumer boycott of ZANU PF linked businesses
THE opposition MDC-T has joined hands with civic groups and churches in a fresh campaign to boycott all businesses owned or run by Zanu PF “fat cats” in order to ...
READ MORE
Energy and Power Development Minister Elton Mangoma speaks to journalists at the High Court in Harare, June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Mangoma slams Zanu (PF) for demise of indigenous firms
Government is responsible for the bankruptcy of most indigenous companies in the country because it has awarded them contracts and failed to pay them. Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) President, Elton ...
READ MORE
‘Shut up’! – ZCTU rebukes Mangudya, Pasi over ‘unholy’ wage cut remarks
‘Shut up’! – ZCTU rebukes Mangudya, Pasi over ‘unholy’ wage cut remarks
HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), the largest labour body in the country on Wednesday hit out at Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) boss Gershom Pasi for calling for ...
READ MORE
PPC commissions $85mln cement plant, targets exports
PPC commissions $85mln cement plant, targets exports
HARARE,– PPC Zimbabwe says it expects to increase exports into the region after commissioning a $85 million plant in Harare which will double the firm’s cement production capacity to 1.4 ...
READ MORE
US says Coke owes it $3.3bn in back taxes
US says Coke owes it $3.3bn in back taxes
NEW YORK — The US tax authority has told Coca-Cola that it owes $3.3bn in taxes from 2007-2009, but the soft drink giant said on Friday it was fighting the ...
READ MORE
Local entity takes custody of Spar brand in Zimbabwe
Local entity takes custody of Spar brand in Zimbabwe
HARARE,– A wholly local entity, Spar Zimbabwe, has taken custody of the South African retailer’s brand in the country following the closure of the Spar Group’s distribution centre. Spar Group chief ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s bonded coins hit a wall
Zimbabwe’s bonded coins hit a wall
Harare - The bonded coins that Zimbabwe introduced this week appeared entangled in initial operational glitches, with the take-up by retail operators sluggish. Zimbabweans also took to social networking site, Twitter, ...
READ MORE
Skeptical creditors give Tetrad’s Russian suitor a month to salvage bank, or they liquidate it
Skeptical creditors give Tetrad’s Russian suitor a month to salvage bank, or they liquidate it
HARARE,– Creditors of Tetrad Investment Bank on Wednesday gave a potential Russian investor one month to inject fresh capital into the troubled bank or they would vote for its liquidation. The ...
READ MORE
Fidelity shareholders approve Langford purchase, ROI seen at 250pct
Fidelity shareholders approve Langford purchase, ROI seen at 250pct
HARARE,– Fidelity Life Assurance shareholders on Tuesday approved a resolution to acquire 81 percent of Langford Estate from agro-industrial group, CFI Holdings in a land for debt swap deal which ...
READ MORE
Fastjet sees weaker than expected revenue in 2015
Zimbabwe opposition calls for consumer boycott of ZANU
Mangoma slams Zanu (PF) for demise of indigenous
‘Shut up’! – ZCTU rebukes Mangudya, Pasi over
PPC commissions $85mln cement plant, targets exports
US says Coke owes it $3.3bn in back
Local entity takes custody of Spar brand in
Zimbabwe’s bonded coins hit a wall
Skeptical creditors give Tetrad’s Russian suitor a month
Fidelity shareholders approve Langford purchase, ROI seen at

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News