How accountants can be Africa’s investment heroes

22nd October 2016 Staff Reporter Business 56

Businessman using a calculator to calculate the numbers

Accountants have a central role to play in confronting obstacles to investment and growth in Africa.

By Bongani Coka

With global growth slowing, the continent is on the radar of investors seeking opportunities.

But the International Monetary Fund suggests that although medium-term growth prospects in Africa remain favourable, substantial improvement is required in the recalibration of fiscal policy (including the efficient use of national budgets), better domestic revenue mobilisation, and improving and prioritising the quality and efficiency of public investment.

Corruption — real or perceived — is a threat to development in SA and the rest of Africa. Additionally, unemployment in SA continues to be unacceptably high, not for lack of jobs but rather a skills shortage in specific sectors from which accounting is not exempt.

As for poverty and inequality, financial and human resources must be effectively deployed to address these challenges, intimately linked to both conditions: optimising Africa’s natural resources, tackling illicit financial flows, increasing effectiveness of public expenditure and attracting private funding. This is a daunting task if a country lacks requisite skills to mobilise its resources.

AFRICAN ECONOMY TO REBOUND IN 2017: DEVELOPMENT BANK

Amid fears that the South African economy was on the brink of recession, official statistics show its economy grew by 3.3% in the second quarter of this year

Good resource management is one of the most effective ways to alleviate poverty. But it requires that those charged with the responsibility have the following core skills: good understanding of ethics and governance, good financial management, and transparency and accountability.

Accountants must have all these competencies. If even one is missing, they cannot prudently manage scarce resources, and poverty alleviation initiatives will suffer.

As the people responsible for preparing information, auditing, consulting and advising, accountants are essential to the success of both the public and private sector in Africa. Weighty decisions are taken on their advice or the management information they prepare.

It’s in the context of these opportunities and challenges that the accountant becomes a growth enabler.

Skills gaps exist in both the private sector and in government, particularly at the local government level. It is for this reason that SA Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa) places a special focus on equipping the big metros to train students so they can do their articles in the public sector.

For municipalities to be awarded a clean audit by the auditor-general’s office, they need highly skilled professional accountants who perform their duties without fear or favour. It’s encouraging that in future all municipal managers will have to earn a special qualification before being appointed to that position. Clean government starts with top-level leaders.

Accountants are the champions of right record and should be beyond reproach. To continually earn this trust accountants must work tirelessly to maintain a faultless reputation and root out bad elements.

Solutions such as the reversal of illicit financial flows, attraction of foreign direct investment, growth and development of the SME sector and enhancement of the effectiveness of foreign aid all depend on suitably qualified and regulated accountants.

The main challenge facing the accountancy profession in Africa and SA, is capacity building, not only increasing the amount of available accountants, but ensuring professionals hold accountability, transparency and good governance in highest regard.

Strengthening the accounting profession and the public financial management capability are critical to this end. It takes strong, ongoing collaborative effort between all the stakeholders: academics, business, government, students and parents, accountants, and professional bodies that emphasise continuous professional growth, research and development, and compliance with best practice.

Nearly half of African countries (46%) do not have a professional accounting organisation. Those that do are not yet functioning according to best practice.

Ultimately, the role of the accountant is to provide indisputable financial structure and processes, unquestionable record of transaction, and incontestable strategic intelligence.

When we can do this at scale, we will pave the way for investor confidence.

Accountants therefore control the floodgates of prosperity in Africa, but it is by our integrity and effort that we earn the right to open them.

Coka is CEO of Saipa.

Business Day

