Gold, platinum fields sealed

GOVERNMENT has reserved large swathes of gold and platinum mining fields across the country, effectively sealing them from speculators, the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets can report.

The development will now ensure that only bona fide investors will get access to mining claims in the reserved areas through special grants.

Under the Mines and Minerals Act, government can reserve certain areas from prospecting for various reasons, such as keeping land for future urban development, protecting national parks and setting it aside for agricultural purposes, according to mineral law expert, Mutuso Dhliwayo, director at the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association.

Certain parts of land in Mazoe area had already been reserved for the future expansion of Harare.

But a reservation notice issued by Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga, in the Government Gazette of September 30, 2016, appears to suggest that several areas covered by new reserve notices have had mineral discoveries recently.

These included the Gatche Gatche area where gold and platinum deposits were discovered in May. The Snake Head area is also known to contain large platinum deposits.

“It is hereby notified that the secretary of Mines and Mining Development, having assumed the powers of the mining commissioner…reserved the area described hereunder against prospecting and pegging,” the notice said, listing several claims.

After the discoveries at Gatshe Gatshe, government immediately declared the area off bounds for private investors.

It said it would lead the exploitation of gold, which was discovered at the confluence of Gatshe Gatshe and Lake Kariba.

Under new policies issued recently, and in the Mines Amendment Bill which is currently before Parliament, riverbed mining would solely be the responsibility of the State in order to protect delicate fauna and flora.

Private investors intending to undertake mining operations on riverbeds will have to form joint ventures with government if the Mines Bill passes.

Private sector players that have gone into riverbed mining have been accused of concentrating on generating revenues and profits at the expense of safeguarding the environment.

Mining methods employed during riverbed mining, mostly during alluvial gold extraction, have left extensive environmental damage and toxic chemicals such as mercury have also been used.

Miners leave dangerous waste flowing downstream of rivers, exposing communities, wildlife and livestock to health risks.

Excavation activities associated with the upgrading of the Kariba South Power Station along the shores of Lake Kariba led to the discovery of gold and platinum group of mineral deposits at Gatshe Gatshe.

“The latest measures mean that anyone who wants to mine in those areas must apply for a special grant. But present holders of claims in those areas will retain them,” Gudyanga told C&M.

He said government was also acquiring ZIMASCO and ZimAlloys chrome claims which he said “covered the whole Great Dyke area”.

The Government Gazette said 147 612 hectares in the Gatshe Gatshe area in Kariba have been reserved against prospecting and pegging with effect from July 29.

In May, Mines and Mining Development Minister, Walter Chidhakwa said government had “accidentally” discovered the fresh platinum and gold deposits in the Gatshe Gatshe area while excavating sand and had swiftly moved in to ring fence the area.

The sand is being used in construction work at the Kariba South power expansion site.

When journalists asked him what mechanisms he had put in place to avoid mistakes made in the Chiadzwa diamond fields, Chidhakwa said government would play a major role in mining in the area.

“There will be no special dispensation for private companies in line with government position after realisation that our rivers were being destroyed,” he said.

In Mutorashanga, Mashonaland West Province, Gudyanga said 51 650 hectares had been gazetted and these measures were also applicable to several areas across the country, which include claims in the Lutope area of Matabeleland North, Doro Range 1 in Matabeleland South, Mashava in Masvingo, Lalapanzi, and Doro Range 3 in the Midlands and Doro Range 2 in Matabeleland South.

In addition, Gundyanga said parts of the Snake Head area in Mashonaland Central had been reserved against pegging and prospecting.

Snake Head is located at the northern tip of the mineral rich Great Dyke belt.

It covers 23 650 hectares and there have been platinum discoveries in that area.

In 2013, Russian investors moved into parts of the Great Dyke region, as the country started investing in Zimbabwe’s platinum mining sector, the latest signal of an intensifying scramble for the country’s minerals.

The transactions, whose flagship was the US$3 billion Darwendale platinum deal, boosted business relations between Harare and Moscow, who have traditionally been allies but largely on a political level. – FinGaz