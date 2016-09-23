News Ticker

IMF aborts Zimbabwe visit

23rd September 2016 Staff Reporter Business 32

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has abandoned its much-awaited visit to Zimbabwe amid indications the country’s arrears clearance plan approved in Lima, Peru, last year has totally unravelled.

By Bernard Mpofu

An IMF mission was supposed to be in Harare two weeks ago to liaise with the government over the arrears clearance plan ahead of the fund’s annual meetings in the United States from October 3-9 this year.

The Zimbabwe Independent has also established on good authority that the Bretton Woods lender was now contemplating a new programme for Zimbabwe that might only come into effect after the 2018 elections, meaning the country will almost certainly no longer access the US$2 billion from international financial institutions.

This comes after the Independent last week reported that fierce behind-the-scenes battles have erupted in and around the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure Zimbabwe is not discussed at the annual meetings of the boards of governors of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington DC as the debt-ridden country seeks to secure new funding.

IMF country representative Christian Beddies said government officials were now expected to appraise the multilateral financial institution of Zimbabwe’s debt-and-arrears clearance plan during the annual meetings.

“The dates have not been finalised. I think they will finalise with the authorities (government) when they go for the annual meetings,” Beddies said in a telephone interview yesterday.

The annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the IMF and World Bank headquarters in Washington DC and every third year in another member country.

The last time the IMF deliberated on Zimbabwe was on May 2 when its executive board concluded the Article IV Consultation with Zimbabwe and the third review under the Staff-Monitored Programme.

The rescheduling of the visit comes at a time Zimbabwe’s economic crisis is deepening as reflected by tight liquidity conditions resulting from limited external inflows and lower commodity prices. Inflation has also remained in negative territory on the back of a firming US dollar against regional currencies.

Meanwhile, IMF director of communications Gerry Rice a fortnight ago told reporters in Washington DC that the fund had not finalised any bailout package for the debt-ridden southern African nation.

“And again, I want to repeat that there’s no financing programme under discussion with Zimbabwe at this point.

Indeed, the authorities have announced a plan to clear the arrears. Once they are cleared, which they are not at this point, our board would need to discuss that,” Rice said.

“Meet, discuss that, and approve the normalisation of relations with Zimbabwe, and only after that could other things happen. But again, there is no financing programme under discussion with Zimbabwe at this point.”

Time is also running out for the debt-ridden government to settle its US$1,8 billion arrears to preferred international financiers — World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) — in order to access AfDB bridge financing for distressed countries like Somalia, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

According to an AfDB internal memo titled “Zimbabwe Processing of Debt Arrears Clearance Information Note for July 2016: The African Development Fund-13 Report”, the regional bank’s deputies agreed to ring-fence Transition Support Facility Pillar II resources for arrears clearance of Somalia, Sudan and Zimbabwe on a first come, first served basis.

This means should Zimbabwe, which has already missed its June 2016 deadline to meet its commitments, fail to repay arrears, the window could be closed

The AfDB said while government has shown commitment to implementing reforms, Zimbabwe has up to October this year to demonstrate how it wants to tackle its arrears before the facility is closed in December. – ZimInd

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe defends majority ownership plan in foreign firms
Robert Mugabe defends majority ownership plan in foreign firms
PRETORIA (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe on Wednesday defended his government's drive to take majority control of foreign-owned companies, saying investors must pay for exploiting Africa's mineral wealth. In his ...
READ MORE
Australia Zimbabwe Business Council launched
Australia Zimbabwe Business Council launched
THE Australia-Zimbabwe Business Council (AZBC) was launched on February 23 in Wollongong, Sydney, Australia, to strengthen bilateral trade and foster business relations and investment between the two countries. AZBC national chairman ...
READ MORE
Zim Nando’s operator bets on Africa’s fast food appetite
Zim Nando’s operator bets on Africa’s fast food appetite
Harare - There is growing appetite for quick serve restaurant foods in Africa and Zimbabwe’s Simbisa Brands – which runs Nando’s, Steers and Chicken Inn counters in the country and ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe deflation worsens to -3.11pct
Zimbabwe deflation worsens to -3.11pct
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s consumer price index sank further into negative territory in September after shedding 0.34 percentage points on the August rate of -2.77 percent to -3.11 percent,  the national statistics ...
READ MORE
Delta revenue drops
Delta revenue drops
HARARE - The country’s largest listed company, Delta’s revenue for the year dropped by 6 percent owing to a 17 percent decline in lager volumes consumed in the country year-on-year. Delta ...
READ MORE
ZSE CEOs under spotlight
ZSE CEOs under spotlight
IS the tenure of a chief executive officer (CEO) important to the growth of a business? This question is becoming increasingly important due to the growing challenges facing the country’s corporate ...
READ MORE
SABMiller shareholders comfortably back AB InBev takeover offer
SABMiller shareholders comfortably back AB InBev takeover offer
LONDON (Reuters) - SABMiller shareholders backed the brewer's $100-billion-plus takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev by a large majority on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest corporate mergers ...
READ MORE
Posh Cars Dominate Zimbabwe Streets as Nation’s Economy Crumbles
Posh Cars Dominate Zimbabwe Streets as Nation’s Economy Crumbles
HARARE—As the majority of people struggle daily to put bread and butter on the table, streets in Zimbabwe are full of top of the range Mercedes Benz, BMWs, Range Rovers ...
READ MORE
Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao (left) and his personal assistant Rangu Nyamurundira appear before youth and indigenisation potofolio committee in parliament yesterday.
‘Indigenisation’ policy threatens to derail Zimbabwe economy
CAPE TOWN - A game of chicken is playing out right now in Zimbabwe, as foreign firms wait to see if the government will live up to its threat to ...
READ MORE
Saf.mw.700.xs Downtown Johannesburg, South Africa at dusk. {{From Peter MenzelÕs Material World Project that showed 30 statistically average families in 30 countries with all their possessions.}}
South Africa’s business confidence lowest in 30 years: survey
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Business confidence in South Africa fell to its lowest in three decades in September, reflecting uncertainty about the outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy, a survey showed ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe defends majority ownership plan in foreign
Australia Zimbabwe Business Council launched
Zim Nando’s operator bets on Africa’s fast food
Zimbabwe deflation worsens to -3.11pct
Delta revenue drops
ZSE CEOs under spotlight
SABMiller shareholders comfortably back AB InBev takeover offer
Posh Cars Dominate Zimbabwe Streets as Nation’s Economy
‘Indigenisation’ policy threatens to derail Zimbabwe economy
South Africa’s business confidence lowest in 30 years:

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez coyly addresses Drake relationship amid romance rumours

20th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Jennifer Lopez claims her relationship with rapper Drake is strictly professional. In a new interview, the Shades Of Blue actress avoided questions about their rumoured romance and instead, confirmed they have collaborated on a new […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News