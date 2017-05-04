Swiss Re appoints Zimbabwean Madzinga as head of Middle East & Africa

Swiss Re recently announced the appointed of Tavaziva (‘Tava’) Madzinga as its new Middle East and Africa Head.

The appointment is effective from 1 November 2016.

Tavaziva succeeds Frank O’Neill who was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firms’ United Kingdom and Ireland operations last February and will report to Swiss Re’s EMEA Reinsurance CEO Jean-Jacques Henchoz.

He joins Swiss Re from leading South African insurer, Old Mutual, where he was most recently Regional CEO for South and East Africa and a member of the company’s Emerging Markets Executive Committee.

Tava, as he is affectionately known, brings a wealth of experience and solid understanding of emerging markets. His appointment is a strong statement of Swiss Re’s continued commitment to Africa and the Middle East region.

Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd generally known as Swiss Re, is a reinsurance company based in Zurich, Switzerland. It is the world’s second-largest reinsure. -263Chat