News Ticker

Swiss Re appoints Zimbabwean Madzinga as head of Middle East & Africa

21st September 2016 Staff Reporter Business 45

Swiss Re recently announced the appointed of Tavaziva (‘Tava’) Madzinga as its new Middle East and Africa Head.

The appointment is effective from 1 November 2016.

Tavaziva succeeds Frank O’Neill who was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the firms’ United Kingdom and Ireland operations last February and will report to Swiss Re’s EMEA Reinsurance CEO Jean-Jacques Henchoz.

He joins Swiss Re from leading South African insurer, Old Mutual, where he was most recently Regional CEO for South and East Africa and a member of the company’s Emerging Markets Executive Committee.

Tava, as he is affectionately known, brings a wealth of experience and solid understanding of emerging markets. His appointment is a strong statement of Swiss Re’s continued commitment to Africa and the Middle East region.

Swiss Re congratulates Tava on his appointment.

Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd generally known as Swiss Re, is a reinsurance company based in Zurich, Switzerland. It is the world’s second-largest reinsure. -263Chat

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

45 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. xmzw54tdny45ty85fkte5f4yxwex
  2. cmwetcmurmt5y7etmssdgdfg
  3. x3m8cn7wetsxnwdb4cgsdf
  4. txm657b8xm5ecntx5ctsxerfgert
  5. xt3cm85w7tvwhwxmtcne7t5xem4cegxf
  6. Google
  7. true wireless earbuds
  8. mulvadi kona coffee
  9. mulvadi kona coffee
  10. M2020-622 Certification Dumps
  11. any real work at home jobs
  12. design, minimal
  13. g spot stimulator
  14. payday loans
  15. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  16. wet wabbit review
  17. thrusting vibrator
  18. sex therapy
  19. Google
  20. szybka pozyczka
  21. meath
  22. healthy recipes with spinach
  23. buy youtube views and likes
  24. pleasure whip
  25. anal trainer kit
  26. recover files from sd card
  27. Cheap Women Boston Bruins Jerseys
  28. PhentermineDispensary.com
  29. piano classes
  30. how to make money online in 2017
  31. Buy rap beats
  32. سرور مجازی
  33. 漂亮男人dvd
  34. architect
  35. http://motuandpatlugames.com
  36. Cracked iphone
  37. buy kona
  38. Gold Filled Clasp
  39. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  40. dating european men
  41. pure kona
  42. villa
  43. Best Strap On Dildo
  44. happy birthday meme funny
  45. Buy Beer Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News