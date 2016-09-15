August inflation up to -1,43pct – Zimstat

HARARE,– Beverage manufacturer Schweppes Zimbabwe plans to improve capacity utilisation of its hot-fill production plant as demand for its ready to drink juices continues to grow.
In 2012, the company invested ...
Intertoll Zimbabwe has collected $56 million from the nine tollgates it operates on the rehabilitated Plumtree-Mutare highway on behalf of Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) over the past four years, ...
ZIMBABWE'S largest milk processor, Dairibord Zimbabwe Ltd (DZL), has embarked on a US$6 million expansion project which could double production capacity for its non-alcoholic malt beverage, Pfuko Maheu, and long ...
Zimbabwe manufaturers and retailers are expressing optimism that the introduction of bond notes in the market early next month will improve liquidity in the market.
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr ...
George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]
The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
Pingback: computer scientist()
Pingback: perth fraudster()
Pingback: financial fraud()
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: economics tuition()
Pingback: immortal plc()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: hexahydrobenzylcarbonate()
Pingback: computer kopen doetinchem()
Pingback: big ass xxx()
Pingback: ben affleck the town workout()
Pingback: citomed balkan()
Pingback: hire an injury attorney()
Pingback: masteron muscle pharma()
Pingback: Drive with Uber()
Pingback: celtic silver jewellery()
Pingback: removals UK to Ireland()
Pingback: getting rid of baby belly()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: kid fights over girl()
Pingback: Recommended Site()
Pingback: Serrurier a Creteil()
Pingback: sustanon 250 prices()