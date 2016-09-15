News Ticker

August inflation up to -1,43pct – Zimstat

15th September 2016 Staff Reporter Business 24

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s year on year inflation gained 0.18 percentage points in August to -1.43 percent, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate stood at -0.13 percent gaining 0.06 percentage points on July rate of -0.19 percent, Zimstat said.

Related Posts
Tobacco regulator targets better quality crop after farmer riots
Tobacco regulator targets better quality crop after farmer riots
HARARE– The tobacco industry regulator says it will train 20,000 farmers on best farming practices to improve output and quality of the golden leaf to avoid riots over poor prices ...
READ MORE
Schweppes to ramp up production of ready to drink juices
Schweppes to ramp up production of ready to drink juices
HARARE,– Beverage manufacturer Schweppes Zimbabwe plans to improve capacity utilisation of its hot-fill production plant as demand for its ready to drink juices continues to grow. In 2012, the company invested ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe ‘on course to clear loan arrears’
Zimbabwe ‘on course to clear loan arrears’
Nairobi - Zimbabwe will clear the $1.8 billion of arrears it owes the the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank once it has a new financing plan ...
READ MORE
South African company gets $56 million from Zimbabwe toll gates
South African company gets $56 million from Zimbabwe toll gates
Intertoll Zimbabwe has collected $56 million from the nine tollgates it operates on the rehabilitated Plumtree-Mutare highway on behalf of Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) over the past four years, ...
READ MORE
Delta in $26m tax debt storm
Delta in $26m tax debt storm
The High Court has thrown out an urgent interdict application by Delta Beverages (Pvt) Limited, paving way for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to garnish the beverage maker’s bank accounts ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe exports 19 percent down in first five months – Zimstat
Zimbabwe exports 19 percent down in first five months – Zimstat
BULAWAYO,— Zimbabwe registered a 19 percent decline in exports in the first five months of the year, reflecting a significant slow-down in the economy, trade figures from the national statistics ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe state-owned abattoir CSC loses $60mln over a decade — official
Zimbabwe state-owned abattoir CSC loses $60mln over a decade — official
BULAWAYO,– State-owned meat processor Cold Storage Company (CSC) is making a loss of $6 million every year, stretching over the past ten years, an official has said. Briefing delegates from World ...
READ MORE
Dairibord Pours $6 Million Into Expansion Projects
Dairibord Pours $6 Million Into Expansion Projects
ZIMBABWE'S largest milk processor, Dairibord Zimbabwe Ltd (DZL), has embarked on a US$6 million expansion project which could double production capacity for its non-alcoholic malt beverage, Pfuko Maheu, and long ...
READ MORE
Manufacturers and retailers optimistic of positive effect of bond notes to economy
Manufacturers and retailers optimistic of positive effect of bond notes to economy
Zimbabwe manufaturers and retailers are expressing optimism that the introduction of bond notes in the market early next month will improve liquidity in the market. Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s small businessmen improvise, steal to get power
Zimbabwe’s small businessmen improvise, steal to get power
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - J effias Moyo kickstarts a generator and waits for its reassuring hum to fill the air at a maize grinding mill in ...
READ MORE
Tobacco regulator targets better quality crop after farmer
Schweppes to ramp up production of ready to
Zimbabwe ‘on course to clear loan arrears’
South African company gets $56 million from Zimbabwe
Delta in $26m tax debt storm
Zimbabwe exports 19 percent down in first five
Zimbabwe state-owned abattoir CSC loses $60mln over a
Dairibord Pours $6 Million Into Expansion Projects
Manufacturers and retailers optimistic of positive effect of
Zimbabwe’s small businessmen improvise, steal to get power

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News