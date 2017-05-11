Prospect Resources Ltd see lithium potential with 45 metre thick pegmatite

SYDNEY, Australia – Prospect Resources Ltd is awaiting assays from its maiden drill program which is underway at the Arcadia high grade lithium project in Zimbabwe.



Based on current drilling, pegmatites at Arcadia, which are known to host lithium, measure up to 45 metres in thickness.

16 diamond holes are now completed and awaiting assays and 15 reverse circulation holes are complete with the program ongoing.

The project hosts the Arcadia Lithium Deposit, which is a historically producing mine and has an initial exploration target of 15-18 million tonnes at 3-5% lithium.









Potential exists for the pegmatite zones to extend in all directions.

Drill results are pending for completed holes and Prospect expects to complete a scoping study on the Arcadia Lithium Deposit by the end of 2016.