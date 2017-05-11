Prospect Resources Ltd see lithium potential with 45 metre thick pegmatite

SYDNEY, Australia – Prospect Resources Ltd is awaiting assays from its maiden drill program which is underway at the Arcadia high grade lithium project in Zimbabwe.
Based on current drilling, pegmatites at Arcadia, which are known to host lithium, measure up to 45 metres in thickness.
16 diamond holes are now completed and awaiting assays and 15 reverse circulation holes are complete with the program ongoing.
The project hosts the Arcadia Lithium Deposit, which is a historically producing mine and has an initial exploration target of 15-18 million tonnes at 3-5% lithium.
Potential exists for the pegmatite zones to extend in all directions.
Drill results are pending for completed holes and Prospect expects to complete a scoping study on the Arcadia Lithium Deposit by the end of 2016.
Arts & Entertainment
Thirteen years ago on this day, South Africa lost an iconic singer in Brenda Fassie. She died on 9 May 2004, having spent two weeks in a coma. Her death was reported to have been
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
American rapper Diddy, real name Sean Combs, has been accused of sexual harassment by a female chef who was employed by him. In a new lawsuit filed on Monday (8 May), Cindy Rueda claims she
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
The Daily Show host won a Golden Popcorn trophy at the annual Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7. Noah walked away with the Best Host award. The local export gave special honour to
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
R&B singer Mary J. Blige and British alternative band Gorillaz could not break Kendrick Lamar’s reign on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, as the rapper’s album “Damn.” held onto the top spot for
[…]
Leave a Reply