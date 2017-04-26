Jonas Mushosho appointed regional CEO for Old Mutual Southern & East Africa

OLD Mutual Zimbabwe group chief executive officer, Jonas Mushosho has been appointed Old Mutual Emerging Markets (OMEM) regional chief executive officer for southern and East Africa with effect from October 1 taking over from Tavaziva Madzinga.



Madzinga is leaving Old Mutual after 15 years to pursue an international career with Swiss Re, where he will be chief executive officer of the Middle East and Africa business.

Commenting on the new developments, OMEM chief executive officer Ralph Mupita said, Madzinga played an invaluable role in developing, driving and executing Old Mutual’s strategy in Southern and East Africa and “would continue working with him” in the group’s insurance business.

“This strategy remains pivotal to our vision and aspiration of becoming an African financial services champion. Given the reinsurance and partnership opportunities that lie ahead, we expect to continue working with Tava (Madzinga) in his new role at Swiss Re, both in our life and short-term insurance businesses,” Mupita said.

“Jonas (Mishosho) has the critical experience in life, short-term insurance and banking that we need to drive our East Africa strategy forward and strengthen our footprint on the continent. He will work with Tava (Madzinga) over the next few months to ensure a smooth handover,” he said.

Mushosho, who has been group chief executive of Old Mutual Zimbabwe since 2012, will maintain the same position. He will be based in Harare.









Mushosho, a chartered accountant and MBA graduate, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. He has been with Old Mutual for 26 years and his previous positions include managing director of the life business, group finance director and general manager of retail business in Zimbabwe.

“It is with much gratitude that I tackle this wonderful opportunity to lead our OMSEA business. I know that I can count on the support of a very talented team in building on the great work done by Old Mutual stalwarts,” said Mushosho on his new appointment.

Madzinga said he believed Old Mutual was positioned to be successful on the continent where it was spreading its wings.

“I have enjoyed a tremendously exciting 15 years with Old Mutual and will miss my colleagues across the business. I believe the continent is rising and Old Mutual is well positioned to be successful in the African markets where it’s building a presence,” Mudzinga said.-FinGaz