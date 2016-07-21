News Ticker

Dairy producers say able to meet local demand

21st July 2016 Staff Reporter Business, Farming & Enviroment 27

HARARE,– Zimbabwean dairy farmers say they have the capacity to meet the country’s dairy requirements and that a ban on the importation of finished dairy products will not result in any shortages.

Dairy producers say able to meet local demand

Government last month gazetted Statutory Instrument 64 which outlawed the importation of an array of basic commodities including finished dairy products. The move has been widely criticized sparking demonstrations and the burning down of a government warehouse in Beitbridge a border town leading into South Africa.

Zimbabwe Dairy Industry Trust chairman Tatenda Napata on Wednesday said the local industry have the capacity to meet the country’s dairy requirements.

Last year milk production reached 58 million litres out of an estimated demand of 120 million litres.

“We want to assure the nation that we will able to meet the requirements of the nation and that there will not be any shortages of dairy products on the market due to the recently introduced restrictions,” said Napata.




“As an industry that is still rebuilding there is need for government’s continued support by insuring that the local industry is not disadvantaged by established foreign dairies. Measures introduced by government restrictions are a welcome development. This will go a long way in revitalizing the industry through increased capacity utilization.”

Napata said the industry had witnessed gradual growth, receiving investment to the tune of $22 million in processing plants and machinery between year 2014 and 2016.

He added that indications were pointing towards an eight percent increase in production this year.

The industry has a production target of 100 million litres annually by 2019.

Related Posts
Zimbabwe swaps hyperinflation for deflation with use of US dollar
Zimbabwe swaps hyperinflation for deflation with use of US dollar
Zimbabwe, a country once so gripped by the madness of hyperinflation that the central bank could no longer afford paper on which to print practically worthless trillion-dollar notes, now has ...
READ MORE
Global business activity starts 2016 on weak note
Global business activity starts 2016 on weak note
LONDON - Global economic growth began 2016 on a weak note, surveys of business activity suggested on Wednesday, and with inflation remaining low central banks are seen under pressure to ...
READ MORE
July inflation slides to -1.6 percent
July inflation slides to -1.6 percent
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s inflation for the month of July 2016 fell by 0.24 percentage points to -1.60 percent, the national statistics agency said on Monday. On a month on month basis, the inflation ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s 2015 GDP likely to be around 1pct without reforms – BAZ
Zimbabwe’s 2015 GDP likely to be around 1pct without reforms – BAZ
HARARE – Zimbabwe economy is likely to grow by just one percent this year in the absence of political will to institute economic reforms, Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) president ...
READ MORE
EU sanctions removal a tonic for Zim companies revival – Bimha
EU sanctions removal a tonic for Zim companies revival – Bimha
BULAWAYO,– Industry minister Mike Bimha says the lifting of sanctions by the European Union has broadened the scope for local industry to do business with the bloc and access to ...
READ MORE
AfDB to cancel Zimbabwe’s $600mln arrears
AfDB to cancel Zimbabwe’s $600mln arrears
HARARE,– The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) has agreed to cancel Zimbabwe’s $601 million arrears with the bank, a senior official announced on Tuesday, as the southern African country intensifies efforts ...
READ MORE
Saviour Kasukuwere’s company liquidated
Saviour Kasukuwere’s company liquidated
VICTORIA FALLS — The United Touring Company (UTC) — a business in which Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and former labour minister Nicholas Goche are shareholders — has been liquidated, ...
READ MORE
Confederation president Busisa Moyo
United Refineries eyes export revival after ‘good’ HY
BULAWAYO,– Agro-processing concern United Refineries says it will attempt to revive exports after making inroads into the local market, aided by government’s imposition of punitive levies on cooking oil imports. Government ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe eyes $1 billion investment
Zimbabwe eyes $1 billion investment
HARARE - Zimbabwe is eyeing $1 billion in foreign direct investment this year despite concerns about its unclear empowerment policies and continued isolation by the international community. President Robert Mugabe's government ...
READ MORE
Ban haulage trucks: Zimra
Ban haulage trucks: Zimra
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has urged the Government to consider banning long-haul road freight as it causes congestion at the country’s border posts and damages the road network. Zimra official ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe swaps hyperinflation for deflation with use of
Global business activity starts 2016 on weak note
July inflation slides to -1.6 percent
Zimbabwe’s 2015 GDP likely to be around 1pct
EU sanctions removal a tonic for Zim companies
AfDB to cancel Zimbabwe’s $600mln arrears
Saviour Kasukuwere’s company liquidated
United Refineries eyes export revival after ‘good’ HY
Zimbabwe eyes $1 billion investment
Ban haulage trucks: Zimra

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News