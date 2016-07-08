CZI calls for internal devaluation

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) says internal devaluation of products and services remains a critical option to support government`s efforts to revive the economy through the management of imports.



CZI says the need to consider internal devaluation is unavoidable at a time when the economy remains subdued due to a number of challenges, chief amongst them the high prices of local products that have driven people to opt for cheaper imports.

President of the CZI Mr Busisa Moyo says failure by government to adopt internal devaluation may further worsen the situation.

He said the import substitution strategy demands a buy in by business to reduce costs, adding that the current US$300 million monthly import bill is unsustainable.









Mr Moyo also announced the coming on board of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) as a boost to the country.

He said UNIDO will be officially unveiled at the CZI congress at the end of this month.