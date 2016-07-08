News Ticker

NicozDiamond GPW steady at $13mln in five months

8th July 2016 Staff Reporter Business 1

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s largest short-term insurer NicozDiamond’s Gross Premiums Written (GPW) in the five months to May 2016 were steady at $13 million, the company said on Thursday.

NicozDiamond GPW steady at $13mln in five months

Retentions stood at 71 percent compared to 62 percent in the prior year, although they had since started regressing.

“The retentions have since come down to the expected range of 60-65 percent…the company aims to improve on these retentions so as to boost its profitability. Underwriting capacity enhancement is required and the company is looking at further options to further strengthen the balance sheet,” managing director Grace Muradzikwa told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.

In the period, the company had processed claims amounting to $4 million, two of them valued at $500,000 each, she said.




Muradzikwa told the shareholders that the company plans to dispose of its Uganda unit, First Insurance Company (FICO).

She later told The Source that FICO, which it acquired from parent company Zimre Holdings, was a difficult investment with low returns.

“The returns from that market were not what we expected. Sometimes it is better to cut your losses. We are still exploring ways of exiting. We would rather dedicate our resources where there would be better returns,” said Muradzikwa.

The completed phase of Diamond Villas cluster houses has contributed positive rental yields, she added. – Source

Related Posts
Zimbabwean MTN CEO Sifiso Dabengwa quits
Zimbabwean MTN CEO Sifiso Dabengwa quits
Cape Town - The embattled MTN announced on Monday that its CEO Sifiso Dabengwa has resigned.  MTN, which has been in the spotlight after Nigeria slapped it with a massive $5.2bn ...
READ MORE
Executives can learn the magic of charisma
Executives can learn the magic of charisma
WHEN Steve Jobs, the late Apple CEO, launched the Macintosh computer in 1984, he hid behind the lectern, reading from notes and glancing at his feet. By 1996, he was walking ...
READ MORE
Poachers Cost Zimbabwe US$3 Billion
Poachers Cost Zimbabwe US$3 Billion
ZIMBABWE lost about 24 000 elephants to poachers over the past 20 years, prejudicing the hard currency starved economy of an estimated US$3 billion in sport hunting fees alone, the ...
READ MORE
Zimplats swings to $33 mln loss in Q4 as sales dip
Zimplats swings to $33 mln loss in Q4 as sales dip
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's largest platinum producer Zimplats swung to a $32.5 million loss during the quarter to June compared with a $6.8 million profit in the previous quarter on ...
READ MORE
Maize production down 35pct in 2015 after dry spell – FAO
Maize production down 35pct in 2015 after dry spell – FAO
BULAWAYO,– The United Nations Food and Agriculture (FAO) has forecast Zimbabwe’s maize production for the 2014/15 season at 950,000 tonnes, over a third lower than the previous season due to a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Consumers Feel The Heat As Economy Stutters – CEOs
Zimbabwe Consumers Feel The Heat As Economy Stutters – CEOs
Harare – The Zimbabwean consumer is under severe strain and has to be cushioned by the continuous reduction of retail prices, according to the CEOs of several Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed ...
READ MORE
Delta revenue drops
Delta revenue drops
HARARE - The country’s largest listed company, Delta’s revenue for the year dropped by 6 percent owing to a 17 percent decline in lager volumes consumed in the country year-on-year. Delta ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s risk profile improves after arrears clearance plan approval – Chinamasa
Zimbabwe’s risk profile improves after arrears clearance plan approval – Chinamasa
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s standing with international lenders and investors has improved significantly after the country agreed to an arrears clearance plan with major multilateral institutions last month, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa ...
READ MORE
Natfoods clinches Top Companies Award
Natfoods clinches Top Companies Award
ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE)-listed milling firm, National Foods Limited (Natfoods), was on Tuesday crowned the best performing company on the local bourse in the Financial Gazette’s Top Companies Survey 2015 ...
READ MORE
Govt to rebrand NIPC to improve ease of doing business
Govt to rebrand NIPC to improve ease of doing business
HARARE,– Government is set to rebrand the National Pricing and Monitoring Commission (NPMC) into the National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) responsible for reviewing regulations on doing business to make the country ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean MTN CEO Sifiso Dabengwa quits
Executives can learn the magic of charisma
Poachers Cost Zimbabwe US$3 Billion
Zimplats swings to $33 mln loss in Q4
Maize production down 35pct in 2015 after dry
Zimbabwe Consumers Feel The Heat As Economy Stutters
Delta revenue drops
Zimbabwe’s risk profile improves after arrears clearance plan
Natfoods clinches Top Companies Award
Govt to rebrand NIPC to improve ease of

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News