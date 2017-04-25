Separate politics from economy, CZI implores

BULAWAYO,—The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has called on the government to separate politics from business to allow for economic growth and national development.



Speaking at a press conference in Bulawayo on Wednesday, CZI president Busisa Moyo said industry was very concerned that in Zimbabwe politics was being given more prominence than the economy.

“As CZI we are concerned that the politics are a big worry than the economics. Right now economics are bit disadvantaged because of politics of the day. The politics of the day must never be allowed to undermine the economics,” Moyo said.

“We must be focused and say ‘yes’ to the separation of politics from the economy. Countries such as Kenya and United State of America have done it. In Kenya for instance nobody touches the economy,” he said.

To achieve that, Moyo said there should be consensus and programmes that are private run, adding “you can’t vote private sector or civic society into power.”









“That’s why we are saying let’s not come up with laws that are personal to a political dispensation. That’s why we are focusing on imports substitution.”

Moyo said due to political prioritisation and polarisation in the country, the Parliament was even failing to debate constructively on policies meant to revive the economy.

As such, he said politicians needed to appreciate the importance of a stable economy.

“We don’t eat politics but we eat from the plate of the economy. Right now the politics is taking everything off the table and we are not happy with that. We would want economy taking the spotlight and people respecting the economy like they do to places of worship.”

Moyo urged citizens to cry out loud for economic emancipation.

“Instead of increasing the voices of political change, let’s increase the voices of economic change because the economy is important and we should not temper with it,” he added.

Moyo’s sentiments comes at a time Zimbabwe facing a worsening cash crunch as a widening deficit and a stronger US dollar weigh on the economy. – Source