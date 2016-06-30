Zimbabwe Minister Vows to Implement Suspended Import Ban Law

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s Industry Minister Mike Bimha says the government is not going back on its proposed import ban on some commodities as it wants to boost production in local industries.
Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016 was suspended last week following public protests at the Beitbridge border post after it was effected.
Some of the listed goods under the statutory instrument include salad cream, milk, shoe polish, cooking oil, bottled water, door and window frames, and several other commodities.
Bimha told VOA Studio 7 that there it does not make sense to buy goods outside Zimbabwe when they are readily available in the country.
Buy Zimbabwe Campaign, a non-governmental lobbyist group, has applauded the gazetting of a statutory instrument restricting the importation of some goods.
Goods that now require a permit to be brought into the country include coffee creamers (Cremora), camphor creams, white petroleum jellies and body creams and goods categorized as builders’ ware like wheelbarrows structures and parts of structures of iron or steel (bridges and bridges section, lock gates, towers, lattice masts, roofs, roofing frameworks, doors, windows and their frames and threshold for doors, shutters, balustrade, pillars and columns) and plates, rods, angles, shapes section and tubes prepared for use in structures of iron and steel ware, were also on the list of the restricted products.
Included in the list is furniture, baked beans, potato crisps, cereals, bottled water, mayonnaise, salad cream, peanut butter, jams, maheu, canned fruits and vegetables, pizza base, yoghurts, flavoured milks, dairy juice blends, ice-creams, cultured milk and cheese
The government argues that the amendment of the statutory instrument, which was formulated by the Rhodesian government in 1974 as a way of countering sanctions, is a timely measure to reign in the ballooning import bill.
HARARE,– Steward Bank chief executive officer Kwanele Ngwenya has been forced out of the banking institution days before his two year contract lapses over corporate governance issues, sources have said.
Ngwenya, ...
Harare - Political risk factors are looming large for businesses focused on key southern African markets, with analysts now anticipating leadership changes in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Angola and the Democratic ...
HARARE,– Black empowerment lobby group, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) on Wednesday told Parliament that government must reverse the acquisition of Redcliff steel maker, Ziscosteel by Essar Africa Holdings, arguing the ...
HARARE,– Agro-processing firm, National Foods Holdings on Wednesday reported a 11 percent increase in volumes in the quarter to September 30, driven by an increase in demand for key products.
Government ...
HARARE– Low cost airline Fastjet will next month launch flights between Harare and Johannesburg after being granted permission by aviation authorities from both Zimbabwe and South Africa, the company said ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: dual vibrating cock ring()
Pingback: superior auto institute()
Pingback: movies malayalam()
Pingback: Peterbilt 367()
Pingback: 오버워치대리()