Investment climate reforms to continue: Mnangagwa

HARARE – The government says it will continue to assess the business environment to identify areas that require improvement in line with enhancing the ease of doing business.





Government is in the process of reviewing the ease of doing business after completing the 2nd set of 100 days to implement reforms.

Technical working groups that were working on their reports gave feedback at an ease of doing business symposium.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said efforts to refine the investment climate will continue so as to empower Zimbabwean entrepreneurs in the Diaspora and foreign investors to bring capital and technology.

“The goal should not just be to chase rankings but achieve correlation between ease of doing business and an increased number of foreign and local investors and those in the Diaspora.

“We fully recognise that the ease with which our entrepreneurs can do business will contribute significantly to growth of our economy. An empowered local entrepreneur will in turn be a good partner to foreign investors,” said Mnangagwa.









Mnangagwa said there is need is to increase the momentum of reforms to ensure removal of all bottlenecks as capital goes where the environment is favourable.

He reiterated government must walk the talk in the fight against corruption as it is one of the hindrances to doing business easily highlighting that individuals caught on the wrong side will be punished ruthlessly.

Several milestones have been achieved in easing doing business specifically the time taken to start a business was initially reduced from 90 days to 30 days and it is now at 15 days. – ZBC