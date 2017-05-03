News Ticker

CFI H1 loss widens to $6,1mln

2nd June 2016 Staff Reporter Business 55

HARARE,– Diversified agro-industrial concern CFI Holdings’ loss for the half-year to March 31 widened to $6,1 million from $3,8 million last year, as low capacity utilisation and inadequate working capital weighed down operations.
Grace Muradzikwa
CFI is the holding company of agro-industrial entities Agrifoods, Crest Breeders, Victoria Foods as well as retail chain Farm and City Centre. It also has interests in real estate.

Group turnover declined by 44 percent to $19 million compared to $34 million last year.

In a statement accompanying company results, acting chairperson Grace Muradzikwa said the group’s poor performance was due to the combined effect of a slowdown in overall consumer demand and inadequate working capital during the period.




The poultry division was the hardest hit, with revenues declining by 63 percent while the specialised and retail divisions performed poorly with revenue dropping by 50 percent and 33 percent respectively.

Operating loss before depreciation and financing costs stood at $4,6 million compared to $1,9 million in the prior year.

Financing costs for the period dropped to $700,000 from $2,1 million incurred last year. The group’s total borrowings were reduced to $4,1 million from $19 million as a result of the $16 million debt assumed by Fidelity Life Assurance effective 17 October 2015 in exchange for 81 percent of CFI’s Langford Estate. – Source

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

55 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. pc games for windows 7
  3. pc games for windows 7
  4. pc games for windows 8
  5. used cars
  6. Fixed ROM
  7. 100% kona lion
  8. 100% kona coffee
  9. free download for windows 8
  10. free full download for windows pc
  11. best vibrator
  12. male enhancement
  13. pc games for windows 7
  14. home job 2018
  15. Chaga Pilz
  16. Masturbator Toys
  17. womens vibrator
  18. true wireless earbuds
  19. بابايا
  20. Vibrator
  21. legit work at home companies
  22. peru tour
  23. payday loans
  24. popular dress
  25. protein diet
  26. sex toys anal
  27. best rabbit sex toy
  28. male vacuum pump
  29. sexual relationship
  30. Free Internet Radio
  31. Razer Ornata Chroma Keycaps
  32. g spot
  33. female sex toys
  34. dildo guide
  35. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  36. Arduino modules
  37. ball bearing
  38. games for windows pc download
  39. China Import Consulting
  40. ways to earn money from home
  41. سرور مجاری فرانسه
  42. 高品格單戀dvd
  43. orange
  44. Business
  45. LED downlights Sanlibang
  46. motu and patlu games
  47. Irrigation system
  48. web site
  49. nSpire Network Signup
  50. games
  51. jewelry display
  52. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  53. Sex
  54. sensual
  55. Happy 1st Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News