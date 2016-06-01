Making perishables persevere

HARARE – Smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe, who produce more than 80 percent of the country’s food, are rolling up their sleeves and devising new tactics to tackle the twin evils of climate variability and greedy middlemen.

By Brezhnev Malaba

A devastating drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon has left four million citizens at the mercy of food shortages. The crisis is worsened by wheeler dealers from major towns who arm-twist the farmers into surrendering their fresh produce at giveaway prices.

Markets are often far away from the farming areas. Faced with the agonising prospect of watching their freshly harvested tomatoes rot, desperate farmers have no option but to sell at low prices.

“The life of a farmer has been frustrating. You work so hard, trying to earn a living for your family and also producing food for the country, but all your efforts are wasted because you can’t get fair prices for these tomatoes and fruits,” said Mandivamba Muringi, a tomato producer in Harare’s peri-urban zone.

At the city’s main marketplace for fresh fruit and vegetables Mbare Musika farmers narrated sad tales of cut-throat middlemen who use cunning ploys to force down prices of their produce. Tomatoes are highly perishable, leaving the helpless farmers no room to negotiate better prices.

A farmer can sell a punnet of tomatoes for $2 to a middleman who goes on to make $7 from the same produce. The farmer has overheads to cover but the bulk of the profit goes into the dealer’s pocket.

Sithembiso Nyoni, the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, says farmers should be empowered with marketing skills and business strategy.

“Horticulture is perishable. If you engage in horticulture but you don’t have a ready market, you are doomed to fail,” Nyoni explains.

The small-scale farmers are now taking decisive action to cut their losses and boost the capacity to thwart both the vagaries of El Niño and the marauding middlemen who profit from their toil.

Smallholder producers are teaming up with agricultural experts to improve on seed selection, crop management, post-harvest storage and marketing.

The state-owned Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda), which controls 22 large-scale farming estates across the country and has a pool of experts, is playing a leading role in enhancing the capacity of farmers.









Arda has launched a Horticultural Outgrowers’ Scheme in Domboshawa, a vibrant farming area on the outskirts of Harare. A factory for processing fresh produce has also been commissioned.

Under the well-received scheme, thousands of newly resettled farmers are gaining access to inputs, benefiting from expert advice on sustainable agricultural methods and tapping into a marketing network that enhances financial viability.

For decades, small-scale farmers in Domboshawa have supplied Harare with top-quality tomatoes, mangoes, guavas and other fresh produce. But the farmers have lacked direct interaction with the end-consumer. As a result, the hardworking farmers have been ripped off by the bargain-hunters who buy the produce at uneconomic prices but go on to pocket a hefty profit in Harare.

The processing factory is touted as a game changer. Instead of looking to sell plain tomatoes, the smallholder farmers are now able to sell processed tomatoes – boosting their profits and reducing the risks associated with perishable produce.

The Arda scheme is expected to shift the balance of power in the farmers’ favour. Already, the fledgling project has managed to secure an export market for 5 000 tons of processed tomatoes, officials have announced.

Arda chairman Basil Nyabadza says food security is everyone’s responsibility. The development of irrigation agriculture must be a national priority, he adds.

“We cannot rely on rain-fed farming. Zimbabwe has more than 11 000 dams. We have one of the highest proportions of dams in Africa. Are we doing enough to harness this water?”

Smallholder farmers are grappling with the vagaries of climate change and variability. Most of them depend on rain-fed agriculture and they are now learning, the tough way, that the rain does not always fall at the expected times and with the envisaged intensity.

In this part of Africa, the rainy season is determined by the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone which usually begins in late October, but this year the rains were three months late, and highly erratic.

Nyabadza says smallholder farmers must learn how the market system works. “Farmers have to access all varieties of seed. Market-led production is the way forward. A farmer must ask: am I part of a value chain?” says Nyabadza.

Financial institutions also have an important role to play in the food security strategy. “We have the land. We have the water, the resources and the skills. But without financing we can’t go beyond a certain level of production,” says Nyabadza.

Sirak Gebrehiwot, a spokesperson for the UN in Harare, says food security is crucial. “It is equivalent to national security. Zimbabwe is endowed with the land, water and human capital. It can be done,” says Gebrehiwot.

So far, international donors have channelled $56 million through the UN for the purchase of food aid in Zimbabwe.

Gebrehiwot says the UN is hopeful donors will increase assistance to Zimbabwe. – Africa Ind