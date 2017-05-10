News Ticker

Zimbabwe halves 2016 growth forecast to 1.4 percent

16th May 2016 Staff Reporter Business 20

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe cut its economic growth forecast to 1.4 percent in 2016 from an initial forecast of 2.7 percent, the ministry of finance said, following a devastating drought and weak commodity prices.

HARARE

The drought that has scorched crops in most of southern African, has left up to 4 million Zimbabweans facing hunger. Output of the staple maize is now expected at 450,000 tonnes, enough to last three and half months.

In an undated bulletin for the January to March quarter, the finance ministry put its new growth target in line with that of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, banking on better performances in mining and service sectors.

“Despite the headwinds facing the economy, growth in 2016 is projected to remain positive at 1.4 percent. This is notwithstanding the budget projection of 2.7 percent,” according to the bulletin seen by Reuters on Monday.

Zimbabwe had during the first quarter signed contracts to import 469,000 tonnes of white maize from Mexico, South Africa and Zambia, and had 87,464 tonnes in its strategic grain reserves.

Gold production was, however, higher at 4,600 kilogrammes, up from 3,811 kilogrammes during the same period last year after bullion prices recovered.




But exports fell 13 percent to $626 million, compared to imports of $1.33 billion, reflecting Zimbabwe’s reliance on imports, which has left the country with a growing trade deficit and partly blamed for shortages of dollars in the economy.

The government issued $245 million in treasury bills in the first quarter to finance the budget and pay domestic debt. A total of $679 million would go towards paying government domestic loans this year.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

19 Comments on Zimbabwe halves 2016 growth forecast to 1.4 percent

  1. Hi Judi, I don’t think I ever realized that you were in corporate communications and marketing when you were still on the corporate side. We’ve got quite a lot in common, I was in Corporate Communications for years on the corporate side, before I quit to start the life of a consultant which I’ve been living for the past 8 years. I really enjoy your blog!

    Reply

  5. I would like to know if there is a way to post short stories, and ongoing episodes for a story online and that it gets legitimate copyright on a site. I want to avoid sending my material to get copyright each time I make an update to my stories. The bottom line is that I want to enjoy getting online feedback and not get stolen from..

    Reply

  10. Thanks so much for this! I have not been this moved by a blog post for quite some time! You have got it, whatever that means in blogging. Anyway, You are definitely someone that has something to say that people need to hear. Keep up the wonderful work. Keep on inspiring the people!
    ugg factory outlet http://www.uggcheap.online

    Reply

  11. ﻿portant des thisdeadly arme sera en effet bien mérité de son pays; mais il Willbe une tâche difficile à entreprendre, et dangereuse. Je ne givemuch pour que la vie mans. La main de chaque bretteur dans le empirewould soit contre lui. Un jour que nous parlions en cours et sujets otherkindred, un de mes amis, un homme de vues avancées et libérales, écrivit son avis, plus japonico, dans un verset de la poésie qui RANAS suit: -Je voudrais que tous les épées et dagues dans le pays mightbe recueilli dans un seul endroit et en fusion vers le bas, et que, à partir du métal soproduced, une épée énorme pourrait être forgée, qui, étant le seul bladeleft, devrait être l’épée ceinte de Grande Japan.The suivant l’histoire est plus détecte qu’une histoire d’un Sword.45About deux cent cinquante ans

    Reply

1 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Rand: The best currency solution for Zimbabwe? - Zimbabwe Consolidated News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News