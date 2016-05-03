News Ticker

Ease of Doing Business Reforms in Zimbabwe Set to Attract Investors

3rd May 2016 Staff Reporter Business 29

HARARE — The Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA) says the government’s plans to promulgate 13 laws to improve the ease of doing business by June is informed by World Bank reports.

HARARE

The chief secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr. Misheck Sibanda, speaking at a cocktail organized by his office at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, said the legislative reforms would include a Public Procurement Bill.

In 2015, the World Bank ranked Zimbabwe number 153 out of 189 countries and this year Zimbabwe is ranked number 155. Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business, from 1–189.




A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm. The number one ranked country in the world is Singapore and in Africa it is Rwanda.

Some economists have blamed Zimbabwe’s indigenization law for scaring investors. The law requires foreign companies with assets of more than 500 thousand to transfer or sell a 51 percent stake to indigenous Zimbabweans.

Harare says the indigenization law is meant to correct colonial imbalances which marginalized black Zimbabweans. But analysts say that policy and others have sunk Zimbabwe’s economy to unprecedented lows.

Chief Executive Officer of ZIA, Richard Mbaiwa, told VOA Studio 7 that the reforms are significant in attracting investment. – VOA

Related Posts
Business people rank high in corruption – poll
Business people rank high in corruption – poll
KAMPALA, UGANDA - A majority of Africans say corruption has risen in the past 12 months and most governments are seen as failing in their duty to stop the abuse ...
READ MORE
A screen shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the close of trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Copper to be best performing commodity of 2017 — analysts
Copper, until recently one of the worst performing commodities of the past two years, experienced a sudden spike at the end of 2016, posing several questions as to the direction ...
READ MORE
Exide to increase production to 30 000 monthly
Exide to increase production to 30 000 monthly
ZIMBABWE’S sole automotive and industrial batteries manufacturer, Exide Express, has acquired a consignment of machinery that will see it improving its production capacity from 20 000 batteries a month to ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe mining indaba to focus on power generation
Zimbabwe mining indaba to focus on power generation
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annual Mining and Infrastructure Indaba will this year focus on the development of power generation projects which are key to attracting investment in the country, organisers have said. The ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe takes over national airline’s $300mln debt to facilitate foreign investment – Mpofu
Zimbabwe takes over national airline’s $300mln debt to facilitate foreign investment – Mpofu
HARARE, – Troubled airline Air Zimbabwe is in talks with several potential strategic partners after government agreed to take over its toxic $298 million debt, transport minister, Obert Mpofu said ...
READ MORE
Lessons from Zimbabwe: the standard for responsible mining is being set
Lessons from Zimbabwe: the standard for responsible mining is being set
After years of dialogue with the mining industry, impacted communities, and other stakeholders, a certification scheme for responsible mining will soon launch A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans kicked out of Mwana Africa as minorities carry EGM
Zimbabweans kicked out of Mwana Africa as minorities carry EGM
HARARE,– Zimbabweans Ngoni Kudenga and Herbert Mashanyare were on Tuesday ejected from Mwana Africa’s board of directors at the resources group’s extraordinary general meeting in London, which saw most resolutions ...
READ MORE
Confederation president Busisa Moyo
CZI calls for internal devaluation
The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) says internal devaluation of products and services remains a critical option to support government`s efforts to revive the economy through the management of imports. CZI ...
READ MORE
Chidhakwa sleeps on the job
Chidhakwa sleeps on the job
DAGGERS have been drawn against Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa for abetting the unending cash crunch by failing to put in place measures that will allow licensed chrome ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Central Bank secures US$150m to stabilise nostro accounts ahead of bond notes introduction
Zimbabwe Central Bank secures US$150m to stabilise nostro accounts ahead of bond notes introduction
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) secured a US$150 million nostro stabilisation facility a fortnight ago that will help companies, particularly those in the manufacturing sector, to remit payments for ...
READ MORE
Business people rank high in corruption – poll
Copper to be best performing commodity of 2017
Exide to increase production to 30 000 monthly
Zimbabwe mining indaba to focus on power generation
Zimbabwe takes over national airline’s $300mln debt to
Lessons from Zimbabwe: the standard for responsible mining
Zimbabweans kicked out of Mwana Africa as minorities
CZI calls for internal devaluation
Chidhakwa sleeps on the job
Zimbabwe Central Bank secures US$150m to stabilise nostro

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News