News Ticker

Mawema: A Rising Zimbabwe Business Star

27th April 2016 Staff Reporter Business, Gallery 15

WASHINGTON D.C. — Zimbabweans in the diaspora continue to raise the country’s flag high through achieving many goals in their respective fields.

One such Zimbabwean is Washington D.C-based Vakirai Mawema who was recently nominated by the Washington Business Journal to be among 40 under-40 business leaders in Washington.

Mawema, 36, is an architect at Gensler, a global design and architecture firm, where he has worked for the past eight years. The former rugby player and referee is also a member of the Honey Band, a music outfit at Takoma Park in the United States.

Vakirai Mawema

Vakirai Mawema

“I would describe myself professionally as a designer and an architect who is mostly concerned with the power and the value that design-thinking can bring to problem-solving throughout the world,” Mawema says.

He is also a member of a non-governmental organization, Junior Achievement, a global not for profit organization which teaches young adults about financial literacy.

Mawema, who has been in the diaspora for 19 years, came to the U.S. in 1997 to study and settled in San Diego, California. After completing his education he worked there before relocating to Washington D.C eight years ago.




The father of two says some of his most notable jobs include the renovation of the Philadelphia Eagles Football team stadium in the United States.

He was also part of a team that represented Washington D.C in its bid to host the 2024 Olympics, which was eventually won by Boston.

On going back home, Mawema says, “I would love more than anything to move back to Zimbabwe or to at least be more regular in my visitation to Zimbabwe in the short term.

“And the situation there is a little more challenging as here for folks like me and my industry and also given the network and exposure and the opportunities that are here for both myself and my family and colleagues, but I am hopeful that as things start to change in Zimbabwe as they seem to have been doing, the environment is going to be more appealing.” – VOA

Related Posts
Zimbabwe deflation eases; marginally
Zimbabwe deflation eases; marginally
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annualised inflation rate rose by 0.04 percentage points to -2.77 percent in July, compared to the June rate of -2.81 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday. On ...
READ MORE
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora says Tendai Biti was paying for "arrogance" after the mastermind of last year's split by the main opposition and his 20 associated MPs were Tuesday ...
READ MORE
Ruling elite out of touch with reality
Ruling elite out of touch with reality
TWO months after the December watershed congress where the ruling ZANU-PF party underwent its most vicious power struggle that led to the exclusion from its top brass of several senior ...
READ MORE
IMF paints dire picture of global growth this year
IMF paints dire picture of global growth this year
WASHINGTON — A relentless deceleration in the economies of the developing world will cause global growth to slow this year and only pick up a bit more pace in 2016, ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe cement makers want tariffs on imports to stop collapse of industry
Zimbabwe cement makers want tariffs on imports to stop collapse of industry
HARARE — Zimbabwe’s cement producers want the government to impose tariffs on imports, including from Nigeria’s Dangote Cement, saying this would prevent the collapse of the local industry and save ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF infighting: Grace allies receive threatening texts
Zanu PF infighting: Grace allies receive threatening texts
ZANU PF’s succession wars took a sinister turn on Sunday when four legislators — all believed to belong to a faction fighting to block Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed ...
READ MORE
Squeaky bum time for Mnangagwa as ZANU PF infighting escalates
Squeaky bum time for Mnangagwa as ZANU PF infighting escalates
HARARE - After a week in which the political pendulum briefly appeared to swing in favour of the Zanu PF faction rallying behind embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, things are ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s ruling class riches fuelled by diamonds
Zimbabwe’s ruling class riches fuelled by diamonds
Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe got the world angry in March when he used his birthday interview with state TV to say his country produced $15 billion diamonds in six years, ...
READ MORE
Prophet’s attempt to prove he can ‘walk on air’ falls flat
Prophet’s attempt to prove he can ‘walk on air’ falls flat
Seeing may be believing, but few would be fooled into thinking this video captures a miracle. Controversial Zimbabwe prophet Shepherd Bushiri claims this footage is proof that he can 'walk on ...
READ MORE
Star Africa Confident Of Improved Performance In Spite Of Widening Losses
Star Africa Confident Of Improved Performance In Spite Of Widening Losses
STAR Africa says it remains confident of an improved performance in the current year on account of the upgraded plant at Gold Star Sugars Harare (GSSH) and the improved market ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe deflation eases; marginally
Biti paying for arrogance, says Mwonzora
Ruling elite out of touch with reality
IMF paints dire picture of global growth this
Zimbabwe cement makers want tariffs on imports to
Zanu PF infighting: Grace allies receive threatening texts
Squeaky bum time for Mnangagwa as ZANU PF
Zimbabwe’s ruling class riches fuelled by diamonds
Prophet’s attempt to prove he can ‘walk on
Star Africa Confident Of Improved Performance In Spite

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News