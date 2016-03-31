News Ticker

RioZim’s mine reopen sees gold output almost double to 1.2t

31st March 2016 Staff Reporter Business 15

HARARE,–  Miner RioZim has reported an 85 percent jump in gold output in the year 2015, driven by the resumption of operations at the historic Cam & Motor mine in Kadoma, which has helped the firm narrow its losses and pursue recovery after a recent history blighted by expensive debt.

Mine

RioZim’s total gold output in 2015 reached 1.2 tonnes (42,328.75 ounces) after Cam & Motor reopened in April and weighed in with 450 kilogrammes (15,873.3 ounces). RioZim gold output was 648 kilogrammes (22,857.5 ounces) in 2014. Renco Mine in Masvingo accounted for the entire 2014 gold production and the bulk of the 2015 output.

The group still lags behind Zimbabwe’s largest gold producer Metallon, whose output was 97,000 ounces (2.74 tonnes) in 2015. Output at Freda Rebecca mine in Bindura was 67,000 ounces (1.9 tonnes) in 2015, while Canada-listed Caledonia’s Blanket mine in Gwanda produced 42,804 ounces (1.2 tonnes) of gold in 2015.




RioZim’s gold business recorded an operating profit of $5,3 million in the year to December 31, but this positive showing was neutralized by losses at the Empress Nickel Refinery (ENR), resulting in the group posting a $150,000 operating loss. The performance, however, was still a remarkable improvement on the operating loss of $11 million in 2014.

Care and maintenance expenses at ENR, whose sole source of nickel and copper matte supplier – BCL of Botswana — suspended supplies during the year, amounted to $9 million.

Minus the ENR care and maintenance costs, RioZim says it would have registered a 26 percent reduction in operating costs.

Management believes the ENR care and maintenance programme will end this year, with the Botswana matte supply resuming, resulting in additional revenues. ENR has in the recent past been RioZim’s cash cow, contributing as much as 70 percent to group revenue.

RioZim’s revenue was 14 percent down at $56,5 million, reflecting weaker metal prices.

The multi-commodity group — with gold, base metal, diamond and energy subsidiaries — is slowly retreating from the precipice after a $59 million debt nearly forced its collapse in 2011.

The company was salvaged after GEM Raintree, an associate firm of Harpal Randhawa’s private equity firm Global Emerging Markets, took out a 25 percent stake in RioZim in 2012.

In January, RioZim shareholders approved the restructuring of its debt from short-term to long-term, with an asset management firm set up by Zimbabwe’s central bank taking up $34 million of the debt.

The transaction will see the repayment period spread out to five years, while the cost of funds under the debt restructuring will come down to nine percent from 18 percent previously.

RioZim though is technically insolvent, with current liabilities exceeding current assets by $19,4 million at the end of 2015, although this is an improvement on the previous year’s negative net asset value of $50,8 million.

RioZim management is betting on its restructured balance sheet and resumption of operations at Empress for a return to sustained profitability. – The Source

Related Posts
Delayed Zeco FY 15 results show losses narrowed to $2,1mln
Delayed Zeco FY 15 results show losses narrowed to $2,1mln
HARARE, – Struggling engineering concern Zeco Holdings has narrowed its loss to $2,1 million for the full year to December from $$4,7 million in prior comparative period on cost cuts, ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe says not keen on developing solar energy
Zimbabwe says not keen on developing solar energy
HARARE, -- Zimbabwe is not keen on developing solar energy because it is expensive when compared with other forms of energy, a senior government official said on Monday. Permanent Secretary in ...
READ MORE
CZI targets investment in key value chains
CZI targets investment in key value chains
HARARE,– The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) on Thursday said it has identified 18 “sustainable value chains” in different sectors of the economy that should be targeted as for investment ...
READ MORE
Zimplats boosts Implats’s third-quarter output
Zimplats boosts Implats’s third-quarter output
WHAT started off as a bad year for Impala Platinum (Implats), with four deaths at its Rustenburg 14 shaft and platinum prices averaging at $819/oz, ended up being a good ...
READ MORE
Confederation president Busisa Moyo
Companies call for salary cuts, blame falling rand and kwacha
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), which represents the country’s biggest industrial companies, wants the government to enact laws to cut salaries and utility costs after the plunging currencies of ...
READ MORE
Trade deficit narrows in October
Trade deficit narrows in October
Zimbabwe’s trade deficit narrowed to $151 million in October 2016, as exports increased by 27 percent from September to $318 million, latest data from the national statistics agency has shown. Exports ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe economy faces bleakest post-dollarisation outlook, seen contracting 4pct in 2015 – Invictus
Zimbabwe economy faces bleakest post-dollarisation outlook, seen contracting 4pct in 2015 – Invictus
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s economy is this year seen contracting by four percent, weighed down by weak mineral prices and poor foreign direct investment flows, research by a brokerage firm has shown. Government ...
READ MORE
Zimplats sells 10 percent in subsidiary to employees for $95 million
Zimplats sells 10 percent in subsidiary to employees for $95 million
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's largest platinum producer Zimplats said on Wednesday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its subsidiary Zimbabwe Platinum Mines to employees for $95 million. The deal ...
READ MORE
August inflation up to -1,43pct – Zimstat
August inflation up to -1,43pct – Zimstat
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s year on year inflation gained 0.18 percentage points in August to -1.43 percent, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. On a monthly basis, the inflation rate stood at ...
READ MORE
German investors to scout for Zimbabwe mining opportunities
German investors to scout for Zimbabwe mining opportunities
HARARE,– A team of German investors is next week expected in Zimbabwe to seek opportunities in the mining sector, as relations between Harare and Western states continue to improve after ...
READ MORE
Delayed Zeco FY 15 results show losses narrowed
Zimbabwe says not keen on developing solar energy
CZI targets investment in key value chains
Zimplats boosts Implats’s third-quarter output
Companies call for salary cuts, blame falling rand
Trade deficit narrows in October
Zimbabwe economy faces bleakest post-dollarisation outlook, seen contracting
Zimplats sells 10 percent in subsidiary to employees
August inflation up to -1,43pct – Zimstat
German investors to scout for Zimbabwe mining opportunities

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News