Third party insurance: Motorists fleeced

15th March 2016 Staff Reporter Business 34

Fly by night third party insurance agents that have mushroomed at the doorsteps of post offices and ZINARA premises dotted around the country have come under fire for prejudicing motorists.

Many post offices and ZINARA offices have in the past few years witnessed the mushrooming of hundreds of people in the name of 3rd party insurance agents.

With an estimated three million vehicles in Zimbabwe and motorists paying $30 after every four months in third party insurance fees, it has emerged that over US$270 million is generated per annum.

Legal experts James Makiya says the 3rd party insurance is not benefiting motorists in the event of accidents, hence the need for the government to urgently institute a law to convert the millions of dollars into disaster fund.




Legal practitioner Jonathan Samkange says government should pluck a leaf from Namibia and South Africa who have dealt with insurance fraud by converting the 3rd party insurance into a motor insurance fund which can cater for vehicle related disasters such as the recent Kwekwe accident among others.

The legal practitioners also reveal that over 95 percent of motorists do not even know how to claim the 3rd party insurance while the majority of motorists have also fallen prey to some bogus insurance agents.

