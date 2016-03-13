Zimbabwe milk production up

Zimbabwe’s average milk output in the 11 months to November 2015 increased 3,3 percent to 52,28 million litres compared to 50,61 million same period last year, data from the Dairy Services Department in the ministry of Agriculture shows.



The government department attributed the improvement to contributions from various dairy heifer schemes to the national output.

Monthly production from August averaged five million litres compared to prior period’s average of 4,5 million litres.

Milk and dairy products producers have over the past two years been running dairy heifer importation schemes to boost milk production.

These include Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited, Nestle Zimbabwe, Dendairy, Alpha and Omega among others.

Zimbabwe’s dairy industry is currently operating below 45 percent of capacity which has negatively impacted on the ability of milk processing firms to meet the national demand.









This comes as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) recently announced that milk output averaged five million litres per month in the nine months to September 2015, compared to 4,8 million per month in the second quarter of 2015.

“Cumulatively, milk output stood at 14,9 million litres in the third quarter, up from 14,3 million produced in the second quarter of 2015.

“During the first nine months of 2015, total milk produced in the formal sector stood at 42,6 million litres — 3,6 percent higher than what was produced during the same period in 2014,” the central bank said.

The apex bank however, noted that output continues to fall short of the national requirement of 12 million litres a month by about 60 percent.

According to East and Southern Africa Dairy Association (Esada) the country has a processing capacity in excess of 400 million litres.

The bloc says the country has potential to increase milk production to 120 to 140 million litres annually, with the region presenting an opportunity for exporting an additional two million litres per month.

“The can be achieved provided a comprehensive national milk production programme is put in place,” Esada said in a report.

Potential export markets include Botswana, Zambia, Malawi Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania who are all members of the grouping.

Esada said Zimbabwe has seven major processing companies and more than twenty smaller players, including producer-retailers who supply to an established processor as well as process part of their output.

Esada says Zimbabwe has an estimated demand of 240 million litres per annum which far exceeds the current supply of just over 50 million litres.

Milk production, along with other agriculture sub-sectors, declined sharply following President Robert Mugabe’s land redistribution programme. At its peak, the country produced over 150 million litres of milk annually.