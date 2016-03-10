News Ticker

Econet ventures into security industry

10th March 2016 Staff Reporter Business 23

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s largest mobile telecommunications group Econet Wireless has ventured into the security industry following the launch of its ‘connected home’ service that brings together security and energy management under a single internet-based platform.
The product known as Econet Connected Home allows one to access, monitor and secure a home from anywhere with the use of high end alarm systems and related accessories such as IP cameras, smart plugs as well as rapid response reaction services in the event of an intrusion or attempted intrusion.

Econet chief executive Douglas Mboweni said his company thrives by offering solutions that help people change the way they live and engage with the world.

“With reports of crimes such as house and shop burglaries, it is now more important than ever to improve home security for peace of mind, improve home visibility, and take full control of one’s home from anywhere,” he said.

Mboweni noted that other conveniences brought by Econet Connected Home include, glass break detection, liquid petroleum gas leakage detection, smoke detection, smart plugs to remotely control electrical switches from a mobile application and rapid response in the event of any form of detected or attempted intrusion.

“The use of a mobile application alongside the service brings a lot of flexibility to customers as they do not have to be at home to view what is happening around the home,” he added.

Econet’s home system uses a hub and smartphone app to control the various areas, with the software also learning from the household habits to ensure an efficient use of energy.

The latest development comes at a time “smart homes” are becoming increasingly more popular throughout the developed world as more and more consumers find out about the benefits connected technology can bring.

Standard features of the connected home system — the first of its kind in Zimbabwe — include a pet immune motion detection inside and outside the house, window or door guards to detect unauthorised opening or attempted opening and on site strobe siren to detect intruders.

A panic button and connected home mobile application are also some of the standard features of the platform.

This is not Econet’s first venture into the field of connected devices.

Last year, the mobile giant launched a new vehicle tracking system known as Econet Connected Car that allows customers to track their vehicles by providing fleet management services.

With Econet Connected Car, the car can actually perform a self-diagnosis and sends regular reports to its owner.

