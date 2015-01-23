News Ticker

Dairibord imports 1,000 heifers to plug milk shortages

23rd January 2015 Staff Reporter Business, Farming & Enviroment 1

HARARE,– Dairibord Holdings Zimbabwe says it has imported over 1 000 heifers to boost milk production in the country after the national herd was decimated by disease outbreaks and farm upheavals following the government’s land redistribution programme.

Government statistics show that the national dairy herd, which reached a peak of 122,000 cows in 1990, had declined to about 60,000 by 2001 and 22,000 by 2011, leaving Zimbabwe to import milk to augment dwindling local supplies.

Dairibord corporate communications manager Imelda Shoko told The Source that the milk processor was engaged in various activities to plug milk shortages in Zimbabwe.

“At the company level, Dairibord is the pioneer in importing heifers for onward lending to farmers in an effort to boost the raw milk available,” Shoko said.

“Since inception of this initiative, in 2012, close to 1000 heifers have been imported and distributed to small scale, medium scale and large scale dairy farmers across the country. The company is already benefitting from this initiative.”

Industry statistics show that local raw milk production is 4,5 million litres per month against estimated national demand of slightly over 8 million litres per month.

The widening gap has witnessed regional countries exporting milk into Zimbabwe at relatively cheaper prices – a situation that has seriously undermined the viability of local milk producing companies that are facing high production costs.

Shoko noted that Dairibord also imports milk powders that are used in manufacturing processes to augment the locally produced raw milk.

“While individual processors have been implementing mitigatory measures such as importing heifers to boost raw milk production and importing milk powders for reconstitution, government needs to lead in terms of putting in place programmes that will ensure adequate raw milk production in order to eliminate the need for imports of finished milk products,” she said.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in its monthly economic review for Zimbabwe recently said the influx of milk imports has undermined the growth of the dairy sector.

“Dairy farmers can embark on a number of strategies to improve milk productivity which is currently around 10 litres per cow per day against the peak of 25 litres per cow in the mid-1990s.

“These strategies include herd/breed improvement programmes, farmer cooperation in input acquisition and marketing which can reduce costs of production and increase productivity,” noted the regional banking group.-The Source

Related Posts
‘Zimbabwe faces major economic crisis’ – IMF
‘Zimbabwe faces major economic crisis’ – IMF
HARARE,– The international Monetary Fund has said Zimbabwe’s economic prospects remain difficult as growth has stalled and is now expected to weaken further this year on debt distress, fiscal challenges ...
READ MORE
Prospect Resources Ltd see lithium potential with 45 metre thick pegmatite
Prospect Resources Ltd see lithium potential with 45 metre thick pegmatite
SYDNEY, Australia - Prospect Resources Ltd is awaiting assays from its maiden drill program which is underway at the Arcadia high grade lithium project in Zimbabwe. Based on current drilling, pegmatites ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe to restrict Hwange coal mining on environmental concerns
Zimbabwe to restrict Hwange coal mining on environmental concerns
HARARE,– Zimbabwe will tighten requirements for companies seeking licenses to mine in the country’s Hwange coal belt in order to protect the environment, mines minister Walter Chidhakwa said on Monday. The ...
READ MORE
Innscor divests from SPAR
Innscor divests from SPAR
HARARE,– FMCG group Innscor Africa says that it has divested from the SPAR Corporate Stores group operating in Zimbabwe to focus on its core business. “The Board of directors announces that ...
READ MORE
Special economic zones could boost Zim economy – Zeparu
Special economic zones could boost Zim economy – Zeparu
HARARE– Special economic zones (SEZs) could boost Zimbabwe’s sluggish economic growth by increasing foreign investment but need to be developed diligently, a leading local think tank has said. Zimbabwe has touted ...
READ MORE
Lafarge FY14 profit tumbles 97 percent on low sales, to reduce costly contractors
Lafarge FY14 profit tumbles 97 percent on low sales, to reduce costly contractors
HARARE,– Cement maker Lafarge has reported a 98 percent decline in profit to $81,000 for the full-year to December 31 compared to the previous year on low sales revenue and ...
READ MORE
Masimba rebounds, expects profitable FY
Masimba rebounds, expects profitable FY
HARARE,– Civil engineering group Masimba Holdings on Wednesday reported a $111,000 after tax profit for the six months to June from a loss position of $353,000 last year as the ...
READ MORE
‘Chombo wants to grab my farm’
‘Chombo wants to grab my farm’
HARARE - Expelled Zanu PF legislator for Hurungwe West, Temba Mliswa, has made sensational claims that Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo wants to grab his Karoi farm as the ruling ...
READ MORE
Caledonia eyes dividend boon as gold production rises
Caledonia eyes dividend boon as gold production rises
HARARE,– Caledonia Mining Corporation, says planned increases in production at 50,000 ounces and 65,000 ounces in 2016 and 2017 respectively are expected to result in a lower average cost of ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s ‘farming wizard’ grows bumper crop in worst drought in years
Zimbabwe’s ‘farming wizard’ grows bumper crop in worst drought in years
GAVU — Among his neighbours, Phillip Tshuma, 67, is considered a wizard who commands the rains with the help of goblins. How else could he grow a bumper crop of ...
READ MORE
‘Zimbabwe faces major economic crisis’ – IMF
Prospect Resources Ltd see lithium potential with 45
Zimbabwe to restrict Hwange coal mining on environmental
Innscor divests from SPAR
Special economic zones could boost Zim economy –
Lafarge FY14 profit tumbles 97 percent on low
Masimba rebounds, expects profitable FY
‘Chombo wants to grab my farm’
Caledonia eyes dividend boon as gold production rises
Zimbabwe’s ‘farming wizard’ grows bumper crop in worst

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News