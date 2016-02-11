News Ticker

Flour imports gobble US$48m

11th February 2016 Staff Reporter Business 32

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s bread manufacturing industry spent US$48 million on processed flour imports in the just ended year amid calls for government to unveil incentives towards an improvement in wheat production.

bread

Statistics made available to the ZBC News at the bread value chain conference in the capital on Thursday show Zimbabwe is facing challenges in the production of wheat, a key component of flour.

The data reflects that the nation is producing 61 000 metric tonnes of wheat per year against a requirement of 400 000 metric tonnes, creating a deficit of 340 000 metric tonnes.

Bakeries are therefore importing three metric tonnes of flour worth US$4 million per month, translating to US$48 million per year.

National Bakeries Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Givemore Mesoemvura says persistent flour imports will impact viability and recovery of the industry.




“More needs to be done in order to restore business confidence and boost growth of the sector in the short to long term,” said Mr Mesoemvura.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Cde Davis Marapira says government is committed to come up with measures towards restoring business confidence in the wheat industry.

“Business confidence is critical as we seek to increase viability of the capital intensive but viable sector,” Cde Marapira said.

Zimbabwe currently boasts of 250 bakeries producing 360 million loaves of bread per year.

Related Posts
Zimbabwe reduces company registration time, pushes business reforms
Zimbabwe reduces company registration time, pushes business reforms
HARARE,– Zimbabwe has reduced the time it takes to register a company from 90 to 13 days, as part of a broad effort to improve the ease of doing business ...
READ MORE
Air Zimbabwe seeks $260 mln capital injection
Air Zimbabwe seeks $260 mln capital injection
HARARE – Distressed national carrier Air Zimbabwe is seeking $260 million to recapitalize as debt continues to blight the airline’s turnaround strategy, acting chief executive officer Edmund Makona said on ...
READ MORE
Inflation steady at -2.47 percent in December
Inflation steady at -2.47 percent in December
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s year-on-year inflation rate was steady at at-2.47 percent, shedding 0.01 percentage points on the November rate of -2.46 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday. On a monthly ...
READ MORE
US court upholds $25mln compensation award to Dutch farmers against Zimbabwe banks, firms over seized land
US court upholds $25mln compensation award to Dutch farmers against Zimbabwe banks, firms over seized land
HARARE,– A US judge this week threw out a bid by a Zimbabwean bank to have a $25 million compensation case brought against government-linked firms by a group of Dutch ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s dairy struggles under a US$20m debt
Mugabe’s dairy struggles under a US$20m debt
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe and his family’s multi-million-dollar Gushungo Holdings business, touted as a model of success of the controversial land reform programme, is reeling under an unsustainable US$20-million debt. Herbert Moyo/Elias ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe ‘on course to clear loan arrears’
Zimbabwe ‘on course to clear loan arrears’
Nairobi - Zimbabwe will clear the $1.8 billion of arrears it owes the the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank once it has a new financing plan ...
READ MORE
A copy of a Financial Times newspaper is displayed for sale in a newsagent in central London July 28, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Japan’s Nikkei buys Financial Times in $1.3 billion deal
Japanese media group Nikkei has agreed to buy the Financial Times from Britain's Pearson for $1.3 billion, putting one of the world's premier business newspapers in the hands of a company ...
READ MORE
Delta hopes tax cut will halt declining sales
Delta hopes tax cut will halt declining sales
HARARE – Beverage maker Delta Corporation has sounded alarm over the impact of the poor economic outlook on its financial performance, but hopes the recent reduction in excise duty on ...
READ MORE
Saf.mw.700.xs Downtown Johannesburg, South Africa at dusk. {{From Peter MenzelÕs Material World Project that showed 30 statistically average families in 30 countries with all their possessions.}}
Foreign direct investment into SA nosedives 74%
FOREIGN direct investment (FDI) into SA plunged 74% to $1.5bn last year, a dramatic and far steeper decline than experienced by the rest of the continent, according to the Global ...
READ MORE
Pick n Pay brand boosts TM performance as OK Zim rebounds from FY16 nightmare
Pick n Pay brand boosts TM performance as OK Zim rebounds from FY16 nightmare
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s macroeconomic environment is worsening but for retail business, it continues to offer more business opportunities, higher revenues and profitability. After  its recent travails, OK Zimbabwe this month announced a ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe reduces company registration time, pushes business reforms
Air Zimbabwe seeks $260 mln capital injection
Inflation steady at -2.47 percent in December
US court upholds $25mln compensation award to Dutch
Mugabe’s dairy struggles under a US$20m debt
Zimbabwe ‘on course to clear loan arrears’
Japan’s Nikkei buys Financial Times in $1.3 billion
Delta hopes tax cut will halt declining sales
Foreign direct investment into SA nosedives 74%
Pick n Pay brand boosts TM performance as

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News