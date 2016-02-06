News Ticker

Edgars internship for fashion designers

6th February 2016 Staff Reporter Business 16

THREE upcoming Bulawayo designers have been taken on board by Edgars Stores on an internship after they were spotted at Intwasa Fashion Show, which has become one of Zimbabwe’s leading fashion events.

SHARON SIBINDI

edgars

Designers from across Southern Africa have participated at the event.

Through a partnership deal with Edgars Stores Limited, Hunnar Management Agency has managed to facilitate a professional grooming programme in collaboration with Edgars Stores to help improve Zimbabwean fashion.




The trio of Thobekile Zondo, Penelope Lacha and William Fred got a chance to showcase their clothing at last year’s Intwasa Fashion Show.

Gilmore Moyo of Hunnar Agency confirmed the deal yesterday.

“The three young designers are part of the special collections that was presented at the Intwasa Fashion Show in 2015,” he said.

“These collections are by young designers showcasing for the first time and also they would have been groomed for two months before presenting their garments at the event.”
Moyo said the programme had benefitted many designers and helped them treat fashion as a business.

He said they were excited that the alumni of the programme have participated at platforms such as Durban Fashion Fair, African Fashion Week, Harare International Festival of the Arts, South African Mens’ Wear Week and Ekurhuleni Fashion Festival.

Moyo said the agency aims to benefit 12 local designers through the development programme, which covers main aspects of the business in fashion.

“This year, Hunnar Management Agency aims to benefit a total of 12 Zimbabwean designers through the development programme that covers main aspects of the business of fashion,” he said.

Several award-winning designers including Saneliso Mpofu, Sidumiso Tshuma, Nkululeko Ncube, Nkanyeziyethu Malunga and Zanele Dube benefitted from the programme between 2014 and 2015.

Related Posts
Zimbabwe to present new IMF financing programme by November
Zimbabwe to present new IMF financing programme by November
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will present a financing programme to the International Monetary Fund by November this year after clearing its arrears, opening the door to receiving its first loan ...
READ MORE
Edgars engages global IT firm to boost operations
Edgars engages global IT firm to boost operations
HARARE,– Clothing retailer, Edgars has engaged a global information technology firm, 3i Infotech to provide IT services in a bid to improve business operations. 3i Infotech, with interests in the Middle ...
READ MORE
Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Patrick Zhuwao
Mugabe’s motor-mouthed nephew savages foreign investors
YOUTH Development, Indigenisation and Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao has launched a scathing attack on would-be foreign investors, accusing them of wanting to loot the country, press reports said on Thursday. While ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe trade deficit widens to $3 billion
Zimbabwe trade deficit widens to $3 billion
ZIMBABWE’S trade deficit in the 11 months to November last year widened to $3 billion, an indication that the country continues to rely on imports as local industry remains depressed. BY ...
READ MORE
Sugar Production To Decline
Sugar Production To Decline
SUGAR production for the year to March 2016 is forecast to go down to between 410 000 tonnes and 445 000 tonnes due to lower cane yields by both milling ...
READ MORE
Mushore makes it to Meikles’ board
Mushore makes it to Meikles’ board
MEIKLES Limited has appointed James Mushore as one of the company’s board members. In a statement, Meikles said Mushore, a chartered accountant-turned banker with over 30 years’ experience, was instrumental in ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s small businessmen improvise, steal to get power
Zimbabwe’s small businessmen improvise, steal to get power
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - J effias Moyo kickstarts a generator and waits for its reassuring hum to fill the air at a maize grinding mill in ...
READ MORE
Delta bets on Chibuku Super, to commission two plants
Delta bets on Chibuku Super, to commission two plants
HARARE, – Delta Corporation says it will commission two new Chibuku Super plants in Masvingo and Kwekwe by October this year at a cost of $30 million to increase volumes ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify local ownership law welcome, but still not clear enough – UK
Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify local ownership law welcome, but still not clear enough – UK
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify its contentious local ownership law does not go far enough to clear the air, according to the United Kingdom, a traditional source of key  investment ...
READ MORE
Local entity takes custody of Spar brand in Zimbabwe
Local entity takes custody of Spar brand in Zimbabwe
HARARE,– A wholly local entity, Spar Zimbabwe, has taken custody of the South African retailer’s brand in the country following the closure of the Spar Group’s distribution centre. Spar Group chief ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe to present new IMF financing programme by
Edgars engages global IT firm to boost operations
Mugabe’s motor-mouthed nephew savages foreign investors
Zimbabwe trade deficit widens to $3 billion
Sugar Production To Decline
Mushore makes it to Meikles’ board
Zimbabwe’s small businessmen improvise, steal to get power
Delta bets on Chibuku Super, to commission two
Zimbabwe’s bid to clarify local ownership law welcome,
Local entity takes custody of Spar brand in

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News