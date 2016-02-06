Edgars internship for fashion designers

THREE upcoming Bulawayo designers have been taken on board by Edgars Stores on an internship after they were spotted at Intwasa Fashion Show, which has become one of Zimbabwe’s leading fashion events.
SHARON SIBINDI
Designers from across Southern Africa have participated at the event.
Through a partnership deal with Edgars Stores Limited, Hunnar Management Agency has managed to facilitate a professional grooming programme in collaboration with Edgars Stores to help improve Zimbabwean fashion.
The trio of Thobekile Zondo, Penelope Lacha and William Fred got a chance to showcase their clothing at last year’s Intwasa Fashion Show.
Gilmore Moyo of Hunnar Agency confirmed the deal yesterday.
“The three young designers are part of the special collections that was presented at the Intwasa Fashion Show in 2015,” he said.
“These collections are by young designers showcasing for the first time and also they would have been groomed for two months before presenting their garments at the event.”
Moyo said the programme had benefitted many designers and helped them treat fashion as a business.
He said they were excited that the alumni of the programme have participated at platforms such as Durban Fashion Fair, African Fashion Week, Harare International Festival of the Arts, South African Mens’ Wear Week and Ekurhuleni Fashion Festival.
Moyo said the agency aims to benefit 12 local designers through the development programme, which covers main aspects of the business in fashion.
“This year, Hunnar Management Agency aims to benefit a total of 12 Zimbabwean designers through the development programme that covers main aspects of the business of fashion,” he said.
Several award-winning designers including Saneliso Mpofu, Sidumiso Tshuma, Nkululeko Ncube, Nkanyeziyethu Malunga and Zanele Dube benefitted from the programme between 2014 and 2015.
