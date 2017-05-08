That sinking feeling on Zimbabwe’s indigenisation law

After months of haggling among cabinet ministers over the terms of the 51 percent indigenisation law, Zimbabwe has chosen to maintain a hardline stance on its empowerment laws – dashing earlier hopes that Harare was willing to tone down on the law.

By Ray Ndlovu and Barnabas Thondhlana

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao have been locked in a war of words over the trajectory of the indigenisation law.

Chinamasa, keen to normalise relations with the West, had favoured a softened approach – a ploy meant to attract much-needed foreign direct investment into the country. Zhuwao had been more militant and in support of making the indigenisation law even tighter.

Zhuwao, appointed into office in a reshuffle in September by President Robert Mugabe, his uncle, appears to have won, as he and Chinamasa sat in a press briefing to announce the new terms of reference of the empowerment law.









“As we move forward, the emphasis is on implementation of the indigenisation law starting with the submission of the indigenisation implementation plan, which every company affected should submit as soon as possible but no later than March 31,” said Zhuwao.

Highlights of the law include the blanket imposition of the 51 percent controlling stake in the resources sector to be handed to locals in foreign-owned companies; the creation of an indigenisation and empowerment compliance levy; and the creation of reserved sectors for locals among other inclusions.

At the end of last year, Chinamasa had gazetted guidelines on indigenisation deemed to be less stringent, that were rejected by Zhuwao. The change of heart by Chinamasa has set tongues wagging that he may have been arm-twisted into submission on the basis of pursuing political expediency at the expense of the economy.

“We have now come up with an improved product, which is conducive for investment,” said Chinamasa. “It’s a milestone in the turnaround of the economy. We have now closed ranks to emphasise implementation.”

Economic commentators remain unconvinced by the outlook of the policy and warn that its new trajectory would quicken the pace of foreign investor flight.

Christopher Mugaga, chief executive of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, said: “The regular amendments can only make the policy unpredictable.”

Economist and lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, John Robertson, said the indigenisation policy changes would make no difference to the economic crisis.

“There is unlikely to be a change in heart from foreign investors as in previous years, they are no better and not suitable for the investment climate,” he said.

Central bank governor John Mangudya has said 2016 is going to be a transformative year for the country following the introduction of new investment guidelines which are “flexible and user-friendly”.

“It (ministers’ agreement) means we have to transform our economy; it is an important aspect in the economics of Zimbabwe in promoting investment in the country,” he said. “Investment is not only foreign investment; we are talking about domestic and foreign and they are all needed. In fact, if an economy has more domestic investment it means we keep more money in the economy and to me what the ministers presented, if you see them they are user friendly, very flexible.”

Mangudya said Zimbabwe desperately needed investment, increased production and employment to increase fiscal space and liquidity in the economy.

The UN Conference on Trade and Development World Investment Report 2015 shows Zimbabwe remains an economic backwater with foreign direct investment inflows of $545 million in 2014. This paled in comparison with neighbouring countries Mozambique, which received $4.9 billion, South Africa ($5.7bn) and Zambia ($2.4bn).

Robertson said the government’s intention to apply the full force of the law to achieve compliance was a claim that might is right. The state powers will now impose penalties for as long as it takes for each company to surrender 51 percent of its shares. ”The use of force to persuade someone to give away assets is a good definition of theft,” he said. “When such changes of ownership are legalised, they undermine the entire asset-creation process by demotivating the very people who have the skills needed to create them.”

Jacob Mafume, spokesman for the People’s Democratic Party (the Movement for Democratic Change breakaway party), said the government must repeal the country’s “poisonous” indigenisation laws.

“The new indigenisation and empowerment framework is neither new nor clearer. The framework seeks to impose an empowerment levy on all companies at a time when most are closing due to high operational costs,” he said.

“Zimbabwe needs capital to get out of the challenge that Zanu-PF has placed it in. Zimbabwe needs capital in the form of domestic savings, overseas development assistance and foreign direct investment.

“It (indigenisation policy) is a destructive model. It is wrong to expect a company to part with 51 percent of its shares without equity being paid. It is wrong to construct an indigenisation and empowerment model based on acquisition of already created wealth.”





To show the policy dissonance in Zim over indigenisation, this is what several ministers in President Robert Mugabes cabinet have said about the indigenisation law: Theres no more problem now with the indigenisation and economic empowerment. Its now far better than other policies. Its harmonious and communities can participate.” – Chris Mushowe, Information and Publicity Minister .

. We will continue to tweak and review the law; we are war veterans, and we are adaptable. Indigenisation means we should bargain hard where we have a comparative advantage and give in when we do not have; do things according to terrain, flexibility is in our DNA. But we will not fret with our competitive advantage.” – Christopher Mutsvangwa, Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association chairman and War Veterans Minister .

. So, I am saying forward with indigenisation, and those who are opposed to it God will be angry with you because you are rejecting yourself and wishing to be a foreigner.” – Miriam Chikukwa, Harare Provincial Affairs Minister .

. There is no investor who can come to an environment where their investments are not secure. The clarification (of the indigenisation law) is important… The investors are not saying change your law; they are saying: ‘Make it clear that there should be predictability and transparency. They are not saying change your laws to suit us.” – Patrick Chinamasa, Finance Minister .

. Whats clear is that we will take a simple approach. The 51-49 percent threshold is a requirement enacted by Zimbabwean legislators; as suchit will stick. Its not negotiable. We can only be flexible on the period that companies will be able to achieve this.” –Walter Chidhakwa, Mines and Mining Development Minister. – Compiled by Ray Ndlovu

New Year, same old problems for Zimbabwe Over the next three months, 1.5 million Zimbabweans will be short of food until the new harvest comes – and even then it’s expected to be a meagre crop. January to March is the traditional lean season, when rural households tide themselves over with whatever stores of food they have – or find paying work so they can buy from the market. But as a result of last year’s drought-hit harvest, 16 percent of Zimbabwe’s rural population “will have insufficient means to meet their minimum food needs during the 2015-16 lean season”, according to the UN’s World Food Programme. If last year was bad, this season is set to be even worse. An extreme El Niño is expected to trigger a more intense drought and greater shortages. Government maize stocks are dangerously low, food prices are rising, and the Geneva-based humanitarian assessment outfit, ACAPS, has warned that “humanitarian food assistance plans are underfunded”. Zimbabwe’s economy is in deep trouble. The government is broke: it was unable to pay farmers for all the maize they produced last year; formal sector unemployment is as high as 90 percent; household incomes remain extremely low; and children are dropping out of school in increasing numbers. A bad harvest will add to the existing pressures on Zimbabweans. Here are examples of the hardships they already face: Lights out

“Is there electricity?” is one of the first questions you ask when you phone home. The state power company Zesa has been rationing electricity to six hours a day since last year, but the blackouts inevitably last longer. The reason is low water levels in Lake Kariba that have reduced hydro-power generation. If the lake doesn’t get significant inflows of water by the end of next month – and the prospects don’t look bright – there may be a complete breakdown in electricity supply, the government says. “The looming collapse of the power generation sector will have disastrous consequences for the few remaining productive industries and agriculture in an environment of deepening poverty and lack of jobs,” said Japhet Moyo, secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions. Stolen Christmas

Only the armed forces and the spy agency, the CIO, got their salaries on time last month – civil servants went without until the beginning of this month, and pensioners still haven’t been paid. The government also cancelled the traditional December bonus. “The bonus will definitely be paid. We just don’t know when,” said Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa. Zimbabweans took to social media to comment bitterly on a “stolen Christmas”. Survival Costs

The cost of the staple starch, maize meal, is going through the roof. A 20kg bag – enough to last a family about two weeks – costs about $9 in urban areas. In the countryside, it’s as high as $12. And in the drier southern parts of the country, worst-hit by the drought, it’s nudging $15. Esther Marava sells wild fruit along the highway from the southeastern city of Masvingo to the capital, Harare. “Families have run out of maize and small grains and we are surviving on eating and selling wild fruits,” she said. A lack of money means people are turning increasingly to the barter trade. It’s not uncommon in rural hospitals for fees to be paid in sheep and goats. Currency Conundrum

Remittances from family members working abroad are a lifeline for many households. The high number of Zimbabweans working in South Africa in particular has been a vital channel of financial help – until this Christmas. Zimbabwe does not have its own currency; it uses a basket of currencies dominated by the US dollar. As a result of the collapse of South Africa’s rand against the greenback – down by 25 percent – most retailers no longer accept it. Remittances sent from workers in South Africa go nowhere near as far as they once did. Hike In Unrest

Things are getting tense. This week, seven Harare City municipal police officers were admitted to hospital after running battles with drivers of unregistered public taxis they had tried to evict from the central business district. In the end, riot police were called in and arrested 43 protesters. There were more clashes on January 6 in Harare’s dormitory suburb, Chitungwiza. Taxi operators were again protesting, this time over the council’s increase in service fees by $100. They then started stoning private citizens picking up stranded people. The violence spread throughout the town. It’s been a miserable start to the new year in Zimbabwe. – Irin