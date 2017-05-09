Retail sales in Germany fell during festive season

BERLIN — German retail sales dipped in December, marking a weak end to the year and suggesting private consumption, which has been a pillar of support for Europe’s largest economy, could lose steam in the fourth quarter.



Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator often subject to revision, were down 0.2% month-on-month in real terms after climbing by a revised 0.4% the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5% rise.

Dekabank economist Andreas Scheuerle said mild weather had probably taken its toll on retail sales because consumers did not want to buy winter goods due to the spring-like temperatures experienced in December.

“This means that in the fourth quarter, the German economy’s support — private consumption — probably weakened slightly.

Either production or exports need to perform well in December to bring quarterly growth towards 0.25%,” he said.

The Statistics Office is due to publish preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Feb 12.









Earlier this month, it said GDP likely grew by 1.7% in 2015, meaning growth of about 0.25% in the fourth quarter, compared with 0.3% in the third.

The annual retail sales comparison was more encouraging, showing a 1.5% rise compared with December 2014, but that still missed the consensus forecast for a 2% increase.

Nonetheless, the outlook for household spending remains bright as German consumers revel in record-high employment and rising wages at the same time as low interest rates discourage them from saving. Consumption is expected to support growth this year.

Reuters