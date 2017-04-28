The next 35 years: Nigeria and SA may not be Africa’s biggest economies. Who will?

SOUTH Africa has had a very tough 2015, as global – and local – forces seemingly conspired to knock the wind out of the country’s lungs. First, the global commodity price collapse linked to a slowdown in the Chinese economy has made a big dent in South Africa’s export revenues.
China is a major consumer of South Africa’s mining exports, but has had to cut down its order book as it tries to rebalance its economy.
Making things worse is the worst drought in more than three decades. Some parts of the country have been declared disaster areas, thousands of livestock may have to be killed, and the government is spending about 350 million rand ($25 million) on emergency measures.
And internally, social unrest has gripped the country in 2015, from the student protests that begun at Rhodes University early in the year and culminated in the #FeesMustFall protests, to a spate of xenophobic attacks in April. As the year came to a close, there were more protests against perceptions of increasing government corruption, and President Jacob Zuma’s highly controversial sacking of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.
“South Africa will not get back on top. Nigeria will have strong competition and by 2050 may have an economy smaller than DR Congo and Ethiopia.”
As South Africans watch with dismay as the country’s sovereign credit risk hover close to junk level, could this all be a passing cloud? Is there a chance that the country will regain its top spot as Africa’s biggest economy? Nigeria knocked off South Africa as the continent’s largest economy last year, with the rebasing of its economy to $521 billion.
Carlos Lopes, executive secretary of the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), doesn’t think so.
“South Africa will not get back on top,” said Lopes categorically in an extensive interview with Mail & Guardian Africa.
READ INTERVIEW: Peering into the crystal ball; Africa in the next 85 years, according to a leading economist
The reason for this possibly is two-fold, according to Mail & Guardian Africa analysis. First, there is a quiet but hugely significant trend happening in Africa at the moment, for which South Africa is a relative outlier – demographic change.
Over the next 35 years, more than half of the world’s births will happen in Africa. It means that over the same time period, the region’s working age population is expected to triple to 1.25 billion people. With the right policies in place, this could be harnessed into increased savings and investments, and booming economic growth.
Nigeria, for example, will see its working age population grow from 51.5% of the total population in 2015 to 58.4% in 2050, according to latest projections (pdf) by the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
But over the same time period, South Africa will see its working age population (age 15-59) grow by just 0.3 percentage points, from 63% to 63.3%. South Africa’s demographic transition into smaller, and relatively more prosperous families, began earlier than in the rest of sub-Saharan Africa. It means that there is less room for growth.
Financial markets
The other major challenge holding South Africa back is structural. The country has an enormous amount of capital concentrated in its financial markets – data from the World Bank shows that the market capitalisation of the financial markets is nearly three times larger than the country’s actual Gross Domestic Product.
That gives it a market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio that is the third largest in the world; only Hong Kong and Switzerland have relatively larger capital markets. Some of this is accounted for by large overseas companies cross-listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, but even so, the financial sector’s size is remarkable for a country of South Africa’s size and population.
It means that there is less incentive to invest in the real economy, or create real jobs, because investors can live comfortably off the interest accrued by their financial assets.
Still, Nigeria, even with its rosy headline economic figures, huge population and massive potential, also mask deep structural flaws in the economy that might make it choke on growth soon.
“Nigeria will have strong competition and by 2050 may have an economy smaller than DR Congo and Ethiopia,” says Carlos Lopes. Nigeria’s Achilles Heel is in its lack of power.
Nigeria produces just 1.5% of the electricity it needs for its 173 million people. Exasperated Nigerians dubbed the Power Holding Company of Nigeria the “Please Hold Candle Nearby” company; over 70% of running costs go to running fuel generators alone, and industries retain slow, outdated manual processes because they don’t have the power to run machines.
Without radical reform – and if oil revenues have hit a permanent slump – Nigeria will not be able to function as a modern economy, and may just become a de facto village, though still hulking in size. The impact on the continent of having such a giant grinding to a halt could be far-reaching.
Meanwhile, DR Congo’s potential is immense. The DR Congo’s total mineral wealth is estimated to be worth a mind-boggling $24 trillion, more than the GDP of Europe and the US combined.
It holds more than 70% of the world’s coltan, used to make vital components of mobile phones, 30% of the world’s diamond reserves and vast deposits of cobalt, copper and bauxite. Additionally, the DR Congo contains huge quantities of gold, platinum, oil, tin and uranium — indeed, of nearly every other precious mineral on the planet.
Lighting up
And the planned $80 billion Grand Inga Dam, if finally constructed, will be massive: Producing 40,000 megawatts when complete, it will be capable of literally lighting up the continent, providing electricity to half of African countries.
Currently, the world’s largest hydropower plant is the Three Gorges Dam across the Yangtze River in China, delivering 22,500 Megawatts — Grand Inga will be nearly double the size.
But DR Congo is plagued by instability, so may not take its place at the top of Africa’s economic pile any time soon.
That leaves Ethiopia. At nearly 100 million, the country is Africa’s third most populous, and has posted blistering economic growth in the past decade or so. More importantly, it is fast closing the infrastructure gap, laying down a flurry of roads, railways and power projects, which would give it a competitive advantage in the region, particularly over DR Congo that is notoriously poorly connected.
DR Congo is the eleventh-largest country on Earth by area (2.3 million sq. kilometres) and the 19th largest by population (73 million people), but has less than 3,000 km of all-weather paved road, which would be barely enough to cross the 2,500 km-wide country in any direction, let alone service its population.
Making things worse is that only half of that paltry amount of all-weather road is in good condition. Cars are useless, trucks break down constantly and can be stuck for days, weeks, or months. This leaves bicycles as the main method of land transportation in the DRC – and no country ever became a regional superpower on bicycles.
Ethiopia also has the advantage of an efficient bureaucracy and stable, if authoritarian political regime, though this could prove to be a liability in the future as people demand more political space.
Analysts are also warning that Ethiopia’s mega-infrastructure binge will put enormous pressure on Ethiopia’s public finances, which are already strained following the first growth and infrastructure plan that expires this year.
Hello There. I discovered your blog the use of msn. That is a really smartly written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your
useful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
naturally like your web site but you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues
and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the truth then again I’ll certainly
come again again.
Great information. Lucky me I found your site by chance
(stumbleupon). I’ve book-marked it for later!
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble wit hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) wass hacked and I ended
up losing several weeks off hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any methods too protect against hackers?
Now I am ready to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming over again to read other news.
I for all time emailed this web site post page to all my associates, since if like to read
it then my contacts will too.
Thanks for sharing such a nice thinking, article is fastidious, thats why i have read it completely
FILM STREAMING FILM ITALIANO 2017
http://www.streamingfilmcompleto.com/
Search : ” Guarda FILM? Streaming ITA Film Completo ,Vedere FILM? Streaming ITA Gratis Alta Qualita, FILM? Streaming Italiano Megaupload – HD Senza Limiti, FILM? Streaming ITA HD 2017 film senza limiti, FILM? Streaming ITA Mymovies , FILM? Streaming ITA NowVideo, FILM? Streaming e Download Sub ITA Gratis, FILM? Streaming Sub ITA film senza limiti, FILM? Streaming ITA Subtitle italiano, FILM? Streaming Italiano, FILM? Film Completo Streaming ITA Doppiato Italiano Gratis, FILM? Streaming italiano RapidoVideos, FILM? Streaming ITA Film Completo film senza limiti, Film FILM? Streaming ITA, FILM? Download ITA Gratis, Download FILM? ITA Completo Gratis film senza limiti, Download FILM? Film Completo Gratis , FILM? Streaming ITA Film Pieno in HD Risoluzione 1080p ”
Tag : ” FILM? Streaming Italiano Film Completo HD , Guardare FILM? Streaming ITA Film HD Gratis Cineblog01, Guardare FILM? Film Completo Streaming Italiano , Guardare FILM? Film Completo Sub ITA , Guardare FILM? Film Streaming Sub ITA , tutto il film FILM? , FILM? guarda film FILM? , scaricare in italiano FILM? completamente gratis, FILM? completo in italiano, FILM? vedere film completo ,FILM? vedere streaming, FILM? film online in italiano ,FILM? film completo ,FILM? completo online, FILM? film completo, FILM? guarda film italiano, FILM? vedere gratis, FILM? scaricare film, FILM? scaricare gratis, FILM? completamente in italiano, FILM? alta definizione, FILM? film streaming, FILM? HD Film, FILM? alta definizione “
Excellent way of telling, and nice paragraph to take information regarding my presentation subject, which
i am going to present in university.
For latest news you have to visit the web and on the web I found this web site as
a best website for newest updates.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different page and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.
Fastidious answer back in return of this issue with solid arguments and
describing everything on the topic of that.
Highly descriptive article, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but
I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m
not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Cheers
今回のお題目は『ピンバー』です。
聞いたことのない方もいるかもしれませんが、
チャート上に頻繁に表れるローソク足の形を指しています。
ローソク足にもいろいろな形状があり、
その名前もたくさんあります。
酒田五法という複数のローソク足を用いたパターンが日本では有名です。
ピンバーは、日本では、「トンカチ」「カラカサ」などの愛称で親しまれていますが、バーチャートを使う西洋では「Pin Bar（ピンバー）」と呼ばれています。
主にトレンドの反転を示唆するサインとして捉えられています。
つまり、
順張り派にとっては手仕舞い
逆張り派にとってはエントリー
このようにトレードスタイルによって使用方法が真逆になります。
しかし、実際にどのように使えば期待値があがるのか？
初心者にとっても理解できるよう
ピンバーの基本から再現性の高い手法までを
分かりやすくまとめてみました。
本記事でお伝えする「ピンバー」はプライスアクションの中でも、
とくに分かりやすく価格の勢いを表しています。
初心者が見ても分かるこのシグナルを使わない手はありません。
巷では難解なノウハウばかりが売れていますが、
なぜ、シンプルで簡単なロジックを身につけようとしないのか不思議です。
今現在、トレードで結果が出ていないのであれば、
「ピンバー手法」をぜひ試してみてください。
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get actually
enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you get admission to
consistently rapidly.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a
new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on.
You have done a wonderful job!
I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with your website.
It seems like some of the written text in your content are running off the
screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This might be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Thank you
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as
with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing,
it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one today.
Someone necessarily help to make critically
articles I would state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular post extraordinary.
Fantastic process!
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was
wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Hey very nice blog!
My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different page and
thought I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page repeatedly.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also go to see this webpage on regular basis to obtain updated
from most recent gossip.
Hi Dear, are you really visiting this web page on a regular basis, if so afterward you will
definitely obtain pleasant knowledge.
Thanks for another fantastic post. The place else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal
approach of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and
I’m on the look for such info.
Great post. I was checking continuously this
blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info specifically the
last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was
seeking this particular info for a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
おはよう。自分はおしゃれが楽しみで、最近は毎日ファッションアイテムの本を読んでいます。今買いたいのは、財布とボディバッグです。財布は人気のブランドではなく、素材重視で探しています。ブランドならコーチやシャネルが有名ですが、僕はココマイスターとかいい感じです。今度の給料日に買ってみようかな。革は牛革がいいですね。変わったものでは象革(エレファントレザー)の財布も希少価値がありそうで面白そうですね。バッグは僕は、２０代なので年齢に見合ったバケットバッグも視野に入れています。おしゃれで収納しやすいバッグが好みです。
If you might be inclined on concepts of life and dath then you can definitely find different designs sold at
tattoo galleries. From Barmans online, you’ll have the whole bar and catering materials covered-along using your home bar
and even your outdor dining set up. But for guys liike Coljn Farrell or David
Beckam , a negative boy look can better be achieved with a
shavd head.
I feel this is one of the so much important info for
me. And i’m glad studying your article. However wanna statement on some normal
things, The site taste is perfect, the articles is really nice
: D. Excellent task, cheers
You need to take part in a contest for one of the highest quality sites on the internet.
I will recommend this blog!
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my
blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your
theme. Kudos Nottingham Escorts FUCK OFF OUT OF NOTTINGHAM ESCORTS YOU WAKER Nottingham
Escorts Nottingham EscortsNottingham Escorts Nottingham Escorts Nottingham Escorts Nottingham EscortsNottingham Escort Agency Escorts in Nottingham Nottingham Escorts Nottingham EscortsNottingham Escorts Escorts in Nottingham Nottingham Escort
Agency Nottingham Escorts
I love reading a post that will make men and
women think. Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my site thus
i came to go back the choose?.I am attempting to to find things to improve my site!I suppose its adequate to
use a few of your ideas!!
Ahaa, its good dialogue concerning this article at this place at
this blog, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.
Contrary to popular belief, commercially available ID
scanners do not run the license number against the official state
database for authenticity. This method of making the
Trojan to allow their destroyers get right into the homes
of Troy is considered to be so clever, that an entire section of malware has been named after
it. IPSec will be used with L2TP which can be used on Android and
i – Phones.
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this
web site.
こんにちは。
夏が来ると肌を出す機会も増えてきますよね。
ムダ毛の悩みを持っている場合は、寒い時期は楽できたけど毛深い人はしっかりと対策をしなくちゃいけないから
結構たいへんですよね。
自分でするのは大変だから、今年こそ脱毛サロンに通たいと考えている人も多くいると思います。
悩んでいる方のためにサイトを作りましたのでよろしかったらみに来てみてください。
Every weekend i used to visit this web page, because i want enjoyment, as this this
website conations truly fastidious funny stuff too.
Simply desiree to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness on your put up is simply nice and i can assume you are a professional on this
subject. Fine along with your permission allow me to grasp your feed to keep updated with imminent post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the gratifying work.
毎日夜のうちに、明日の為のスキンケアのためにお手入れを欠かさないそのひと手間が重要です。お化粧を取るその前に、皮脂が目立つ部位と皮脂がほとんどない部位を把握し、的を射たケアの方法をあみだすようにしてください。
I blog often and I seriousaly thank you for your content.
Thee articloe has really peaked my interest.
I’m going to book mark your website and keep checking for
new details about once per week. I opted in for your
RSS feed too.
야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,
one115.com,야마토사이트,릴천지모바일,one115.com,sp연타,야마토릴게임,one115.com,야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,
one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,one115.com,야마토사이트,릴천지모바일,sp연타,one115.com,야마토릴게임,one115.com
야마토게임,one115.com,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴천지모바일,one115.com,sp연타,one115.com,
야마토릴게임,one115.com,야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,야마토사이트,one115.com,one115.com,
릴천지모바일,one115.com,sp연타,야마토릴게임,one115.com
야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,one115.com,야마토사이트,릴천지모바일,one115.com,
sp연타,야마토릴게임,one115.com,야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,
one115.com,릴천지,one115.com,야마토사이트,릴천지모바일,sp연타,one115.com,야마토릴게임,one115.com
야마토게임,one115.com,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,
one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴천지모바일,one115.com,
sp연타,one115.com,야마토릴게임,one115.com,야마토게임,one115.com,
야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,야마토사이트,one115.com,one115.com,릴천지모바일,one115.com,sp연타,야마토릴게임,one115.com
야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,
릴천지,one115.com,야마토사이트,릴천지모바일,one115.com,sp연타,야마토릴게임,
one115.com,야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,
one115.com,야마토사이트,릴천지모바일,sp연타,one115.com,야마토릴게임,one115.com
야마토게임,one115.com,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,
릴게임,one115.com,릴천지,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴천지모바일,one115.com,sp연타,one115.com,야마토릴게임,
one115.com,야마토게임,one115.com,야마토사이트,one115.com,릴게임,one115.com,
릴천지,야마토사이트,one115.com,one115.com,릴천지모바일,one115.com,sp연타,야마토릴게임,one115.com
Hi, after reading this amazing piece of writing i
am too glad to share my familiarity here with friends.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This sort of
clever work and coverage! Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys to
blogroll.
I do trust all the ideas you have presented for your post.
They’re really convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for novices.
May you please extend them a bit from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging, and without
a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something too few
folks are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I stumbled across this in my search for something relating to this.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste
your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new
scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to
work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be thankful to
you.
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes that make the largest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to
be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or
something to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to
let you know. The design and style look great though!
Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
If you must feed the fish, wait at least 2-3 days and feed them
very small amounts. The bacteria e-coli are mostly accountable
for this. All roads should now be leading to the Yosemite National Park
in California’s Mariposa County.
I just want to say I am just beginner to weblog and honestly liked you’re web page. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog . You amazingly have terrific article content. Thanks a lot for sharing with us your blog site.
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for info approximately this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have
came upon so far. However, what about the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?
I read this paragraph completely about the difference of most up-to-date
and earlier technologies, it’s awesome article.
Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my weblog so i got here to go back the choose?.I am attempting to in finding
things to enhance my website!I assume its adequate to
make use of a few of your ideas!!
There is certainly a great deal to know about this issue.
I like all of the points you made.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well
as the content!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right.
This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had
spent for this information! Thanks!
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve book-marked it for later!
Why people still make use of to read news papers
when in this technological globe all is accessible on web?
Waay cool! Somee vdry valid points! I appreciate youu penninbg this write-up pls
thee rrest of thee wwbsite iss rreally good. Hey! Somewone inn myy
Myspace grouup shared his webite wuth uus soo I
ccame tto heck it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and wil be ttweeting tbis too myy followers!
Terriific blog aand excellent desig and style. Helko there!
Thiis bloog plst could noot bee writtren anny better! Lookijng att this artiucle remminds mme of my prevbious roommate!
He conhtinually kep talking about this. I will send tthis informationn
to him. Pretty suree he wilkl have a verty god read.
I appreciate yyou forr sharing! http://foxnews.co.uk
I constantly emailed this webpage post page to all my friends, since if like to read
it after that my contacts will too.
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day.
It will always be exciting to read content from other writers and practice
something from other sites. http://jaihill.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/17091
I wwill immediiately clutych your rsss eed aas I ccan nnot inn finding you
eail subscription hyperlionk or newslegter service. Do you’ve any?
Kindsly permit mee recogniize iin oorder
thatt I mayy justt subscribe. Thanks. I coud nott refrai froim commenting.
Peerfectly written! I amm suyre tis article hass touched alll thhe intenet users,
its reaply reallky nnice post onn building up nnew website.
http://www.cspan.net
Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this article together.
I once again find myself personally spending
way too much time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly,
this web site is actually nice and the people are actually sharing
fastidious thoughts.
If you desire to obtain a good deal from
this piece of writing then you have to apply such strategies
to your won weblog.
Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are
a team of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have
done a wonderful job!
Hi colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you
desire to say regarding this piece of writing, in my view its really amazing in favor of me.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout
and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
I constantly emailed this blog post page to all my friends, because if like to read it then my friends will too.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Hey! I’m at work surfing around your blog from
my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Keep up the excellent work!
I’m not certain where you’re getting your information, however great topic.
I needs to spend a while learning much more or figuring out more.
Thanks for fantastic information I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.
Hi there Dear, are you actually visiting this site regularly, if so afterward you will definitely
get nice know-how.
Reported by the study %BT% is sort of effective at present.
How can I discover more about this first my own vlog
as well as web site?
Se alguém desejos especialista em vista sobre executando um blog depois disso
eu sugerem -lhe a uma visita isto site , manter-se o fastidioso emprego
.
Pela razão que o admin deste web site está funcionando, não dúvida
muito rapidamente será famoso , devido à sua qualidade conteúdo.
hello!,I really like your writing so a lot! share we keep in touch
extra about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
Bom . Eu costumava ser verificação continuamente isto weblog e eu sou impressionado!
Muito úteis informação particularmente o final
parte 🙂 Eu cuidar tais informação muito.
Era procurando isto certas informações para um tempo .
Obrigado e boa sorte.
i was tested HIV positive befor bet now happiness at last, i got cure through a great man called dr olufemi ade through his herbal medicine which he prepare and send to me which i took for some months and weeks
Hello to all, it’s genuinely a nice for me to visit this web
site, it contains valuable Information.
Excellent web site. A lot of helpful information here.
I’m sending it to some buddies ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And naturally, thanks on your sweat! http://ionianradio.gr/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=404
Até ao ano pretérito, a Aaliyah tinha terror de cachorros!
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles
or weblog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
Studying this info So i’m happy to express that I
have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
I most for sure will make certain to do not overlook this website
and give it a glance regularly.