HARARE – Zimbabwe’s consumer prices fell by 2.46 percent year-on-year in November following a 3.29 percent decline in October, statistical agency Zimstats said on Tuesday.
On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.16 percent compared with a 0.29 percent contraction in the previous month.
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said last month the annual consumer price index would average -1.2 percent, blaming deflation on weak consumer demand and an influx of cheaper goods from top trading partner South Africa, whose currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar.
Zimbabwe consumer prices fall 2.46 percent in November
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s consumer prices fell by 2.46 percent year-on-year in November following a 3.29 percent decline in October, statistical agency Zimstats said on Tuesday.
Share this:
Leave a Reply