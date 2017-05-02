Zimbabwe consumer prices fall 2.46 percent in November

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s consumer prices fell by 2.46 percent year-on-year in November following a 3.29 percent decline in October, statistical agency Zimstats said on Tuesday.



On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.16 percent compared with a 0.29 percent contraction in the previous month.









Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said last month the annual consumer price index would average -1.2 percent, blaming deflation on weak consumer demand and an influx of cheaper goods from top trading partner South Africa, whose currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

