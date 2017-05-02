News Ticker

Zimbabwe consumer prices fall 2.46 percent in November

15th December 2015 Staff Reporter Business 33

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s consumer prices fell by 2.46 percent year-on-year in November following a 3.29 percent decline in October, statistical agency Zimstats said on Tuesday.
inflation
On a month-on-month basis, prices rose 0.16 percent compared with a 0.29 percent contraction in the previous month.




Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said last month the annual consumer price index would average -1.2 percent, blaming deflation on weak consumer demand and an influx of cheaper goods from top trading partner South Africa, whose currency has depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

33 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. Engine
  3. apps download for windows 7
  4. Masturbator Vibrator
  5. air conditioner
  6. adam and eve sex toy shop
  7. true wireless headphones
  8. 100% pure mulvadi
  9. IIA-CCSA Certification Dumps
  10. legitimate work from home business
  11. best anal toy
  12. νικολας σφηκας
  13. peru packages
  14. peru vacation
  15. payday loans
  16. long sleeve dress
  17. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  18. best toys for anal
  19. masturbation
  20. male vacuum pump
  21. Ben Buckingham
  22. ireland
  23. remedies
  24. gaming mice
  25. microfon spion
  26. anal vibrator
  27. porn
  28. Cheap New York Giants Jerseys
  29. 百年的遺産dvd
  30. led lighting SanLiBang
  31. rhinestone bridesmaids
  32. 100% kona coffee
  33. anesthesia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News