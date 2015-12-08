News Ticker

South Africa’s current account deficit widens, threatening rand

8th December 2015 Staff Reporter Business 30

PRETORIA (Reuters) – South Africa’s current account deficit widened sharply in the third quarter of this year, central bank data showed on Tuesday, signaling further pressure on the rand currency as markets brace for higher U.S. interest rates.
johannesburg

The current account gap has traditionally been partly financed by portfolio inflows but these have waned this year as investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to start tightening monetary policy dumped emerging markets.

The current account gap expanded to 4.1 percent of GDP in the third quarter of 2015 from 3.1 percent in the second, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said in its December quarterly bulletin.

Economists polled by Reuters had reached consensus on a 4 percent current account shortfall in the third quarter.



"Non-resident investment in South African equity and debt securities was more than offset by the acquisition of foreign portfolio assets by South African investors," the SARB added.

The rand, which has weakened more than 20 percent against the dollar this year, was largely stable after the central bank report.

The SARB said spending in the economy, which narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter and is expected to grow just 1.5 percent in 2015, ticked up by an annualised 0.8 percent during Q3 after contracting by 7.2 percent previously.

Government spending rose at a slightly faster pace of 1 percent compared with 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

This offset a moderation to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent in household spending growth, due to a slowdown in real income expansion, and persistently low consumer confidence levels.

Related Posts
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (R) and China's President Xi Jinping inspect honour guards during a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR43MBD
Mugabe banks on China for Zimbabwe’s economic revival
HARARE (Reuters) - President Robert Mugabe pinned his hopes on China helping to revive Zimbabwe's struggling economy on Tuesday and outlined reforms to investment rules to try to attract more ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe Entrepreneur Doing Well in U.S Moving Business
Zimbabwe Entrepreneur Doing Well in U.S Moving Business
WASHINGTON D.C. — Zimbabweans boast of being entrepreneurs wherever they go, a skill that has seen most them survive even under harsh conditions they encounter when they relocate to other ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s new airline ready to fly
Zimbabwe’s new airline ready to fly
Zimbabwe's newest airline start up is expected to take to the skies on August 26 joining five airlines servicing the lucrative Johannesburg Harare route. Rainbow Airlines, a wholly Zimbabwean-owned airline, says ...
READ MORE
Rio Tinto’s Zimbabwe diamond production falls 42 pct in Q1
Rio Tinto’s Zimbabwe diamond production falls 42 pct in Q1
HARARE (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said production at its Murowa diamond mine in Zimbabwe fell 42 percent in the first quarter after a planned shutdown and a decision to cut ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe deflation eases; marginally
Zimbabwe deflation eases; marginally
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s annualised inflation rate rose by 0.04 percentage points to -2.77 percent in July, compared to the June rate of -2.81 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday. On ...
READ MORE
Confederation president Busisa Moyo
Companies call for salary cuts, blame falling rand and kwacha
THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), which represents the country’s biggest industrial companies, wants the government to enact laws to cut salaries and utility costs after the plunging currencies of ...
READ MORE
NSSA fires Matiza, appoints board member Matemera acting GM
NSSA fires Matiza, appoints board member Matemera acting GM
HARARE,– The recently appointed the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) board on Monday dismissed chief executive James Matiza alongside four other directors and appointed former BancABC Zimbabwe group managing director ,Hashmon ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe sales boost PPC volumes, new plant to come online next year
Zimbabwe sales boost PPC volumes, new plant to come online next year
BULAWAYO,– Regional cement and lime producer Pretoria Portland Cement says an increase in cement sales in Zimbabwe has boosted the group’s overall sales volume at a time when major markets ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe suspends tax on platinum
Zimbabwe suspends tax on platinum
HARARE — Zimbabwe has suspended a 15% tax on raw platinum exports after mining companies asked the government to give them two years to set up smelters and refineries, the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe and China on warpath over diamonds
Zimbabwe and China on warpath over diamonds
HARARE,-- Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Huang Ping has urged Harare to respect a bilateral investment protection pact and safeguard Chinese investors' lawful rights. The ambassador made the appeal as the Zimbabwean ...
READ MORE
Mugabe banks on China for Zimbabwe’s economic revival
Zimbabwe Entrepreneur Doing Well in U.S Moving Business
Zimbabwe’s new airline ready to fly
Rio Tinto’s Zimbabwe diamond production falls 42 pct
Zimbabwe deflation eases; marginally
Companies call for salary cuts, blame falling rand
NSSA fires Matiza, appoints board member Matemera acting
Zimbabwe sales boost PPC volumes, new plant to
Zimbabwe suspends tax on platinum
Zimbabwe and China on warpath over diamonds

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News