Nestle commissions new processing plants

HARARE – Food processing company, Nestle has commissioned a cereals manufacturing plant and upgraded its milk processing factory in a development which will boost production.

The US$8 million was invested in the building of the cereals probiotic plant, water treatment plant and upgrading of the milk powders and creamers factory in a move aimed at increasing capacity utilisation.

Commissioning the new plant Industry and Commerce Minister Cde Mike Bimha said renewed investment in the manufacturing sector is critical in light of increasing regional competition.

“I urge other players to invest in the manufacturing sector to invest in new machinery. We are moving towards regional economic integration where member states are advocating for seamless trade. Zimbabwe is a signatory to various regional and international trade protocols. Therefore, we need to prepare ourselves for the inevitable integration lest we end up being a market for other member states,” said Bimha.

Nestle Zimbabwe managing director for Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi Mr Khalid Ben  Ndiaye says the company has poured US$30 million in capital projects since 2011 in order to meet market demands.

“We have to refurbish our plant to increase our capacity, improve standards and increased capacity will help us supply local and neighbouring countries, comprising Zambia and Malawi,” Mr Ndiaye said.

The manufacturing sector absorbs an estimated 60 percent of raw materials from agriculture.

It is contributing less than 10 percent of the country’s domestic product against a capacity of 25 percent at its peak.

