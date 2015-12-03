Sugar Production To Decline

SUGAR production for the year to March 2016 is forecast to go down to between 410 000 tonnes and 445 000 tonnes due to lower cane yields by both milling estates and the private farmers.

This was revealed by sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett, which reported on its financial results for the six months to September 30 2015.



Tongaat Hulett indicated that production levels in 2016/7 would largely depend on the extent of rainfall received in catchment areas of the industry’s supply dams.

The company said the quantum of irrigation was being reduced as a mitigation measure against potential poor rainfall in the coming months.

“The sugar industry is forecasting a decrease in sugar production to between 410 000 tonnes and 445 000 tonnes for the full year (March 2016),” said Tongaat Hulett.

The firm operates two companies in Zimbabwe — Hippo Valley Estates and Triangle Sugar Company.

“Electricity availability is at times impacting on irrigation. A return to regular growing conditions, together with the benefit of the intensive agricultural improvement plans that are well under way, should lead to industry and company sugar production increasing to around 540 000 tonnes and 270 000 tonnes respectively by 2018/19,” said the company.

Tongaat Hulett said restrictions on sugar imports imposed by government last year helped the company boost its volumes and revenues. Cheap imported sugar, mainly from Brazil, had badly affected the company.

The industry’s surplus sugar is sold mainly into the regional and European Union markets, where a premium is earned above the volatile world market price.

Sugar experts said coming out of five years of global surplus production, high stock levels and a low world market price, the expectation for the current year was that global supply would fall short of demand.

Current weather conditions together with farmer behaviour driven by low prices and input cost pressures were exerting downward pressure on global sugar production levels.

Tongaat Hulett said global sugar consumption was projected to grow at a rate of between 1,5 percent to two percent per annum, with most of this growth coming from lower per capita consumption in developing countries.

“The sustainable cost reductions achieved over the past two years, while having to absorb input price increases, provided a good base for the next steps in the concerted cost reduction process in sugar production,” Tongaat said.

Hippo Valley Estates said it was engaging authorities to acquire requisite licensing to fully enter into the ethanol market.

Chief executive officer, Sydney Mtsambiwa, told journalists after the company’s annual general meeting that the company had installed ethanol production capacity of 41 million litres per annum and had so far been producing sufficient ethanol to meet local requirements.

Currently the blending ratio for petrol is at 15 percent ethanol content (E15), and the country consumes about 50 million litres of petrol per month.

The ratio presents an opportunity for the company to fully participate in the ethanol market.

There has been consensus among motorists that at E15 blend, petrol should be cheaper than unleaded fuel.

E15 is going for between US$1,38 and US$1,47 per litre at service stations in Zimbabwe, which is far more expensive than several countries in the region using unleaded fuel.

Tongaat, Hulett reported a 74 percent fall in after tax profit to US$2,3 million during the period under review due to declining production volumes.

The company said sugar production for the half year was down from 167 425 tonnes achieved during the same period last year to 157 877 tonnes due to low mill recovery ratios.

Revenue dropped 15 percent to US$70 million.

Total comprehensive income declined nearly 76 percent to US$2,1 million after a US$117 000 exchange loss on foreign investments. – FinGaz