October deflation rise to -3,29pct – Zimstat

Economists are proposing two radically opposed forecasts for global growth. Considering the evidence, it’s hard to side with the optimists.
Economists are split between those who see the world economy coming ...
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s inflation slid to -1.28 percent in January from the December 2014 rate of -0.80 percent on an annualised basis, the national statistics agency said on Monday.
Month-on-month, the inflation ...
HARARE,– Perennial loss-making sugar manufacturer, StarAfrica Corporation has continued to default on payments to its creditors in terms of the company’s Scheme of Arrangement and is considering a debt-equity swap ...
HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is in final negotiations with shareholders of the country’s largest pharmaceutical group, CAPS Holdings (CAPS), amid indications government has already secured several ...
Harare,- The United Kingdom has ruled out a $1,1 billion bailout for President Robert Mugabe's government and instead warned recent incidents of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe could torpedo Harare's re-engagement ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
