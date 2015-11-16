News Ticker

October deflation rise to -3,29pct – Zimstat

16th November 2015 Staff Reporter Business 1

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s year-on-year inflation rate stood at -3.29 percent after shedding 0.18 percentage points on the September rate of -3.11 percent, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

inflation

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was -0.29 percent, gaining 0.07 percentage points on the September rate of -0.36 percent, said the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

Related Posts
South African shops closed as anti-xenophobia protests escalates in Malawi
South African shops closed as anti-xenophobia protests escalates in Malawi
Blantyre - There was an eerie atmosphere in Malawi’s major cities as South African-owned chain stores closed and tightened security amid calls by consumer rights groups for a boycott on ...
READ MORE
Retail sales in Germany fell during festive season
Retail sales in Germany fell during festive season
BERLIN — German retail sales dipped in December, marking a weak end to the year and suggesting private consumption, which has been a pillar of support for Europe’s largest economy, ...
READ MORE
ZPC says Chinese talks to fund Hwange Thermal Station could drag to year-end
ZPC says Chinese talks to fund Hwange Thermal Station could drag to year-end
HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Power Company says talks with China Eximbank  to fund the $1,5 billion expansion works for Hwange Thermal Power Station are likely to drag into the last quarter ...
READ MORE
Axia says PAT flat in Q1
Axia says PAT flat in Q1
HARARE,– Axia Corporation says net profit for its first quarter as a standalone company  is flat on same level as last year while overall group revenue increased 12 percent. Axia, the ...
READ MORE
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the start of the climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
America is pulling one way, China the other: will the global economy sink or swim?
Economists are proposing two radically opposed forecasts for global growth. Considering the evidence, it’s hard to side with the optimists. Economists are split between those who see the world economy coming ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe deflation gets worse to -1.28pct
Zimbabwe deflation gets worse to -1.28pct
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s inflation slid to -1.28 percent in January from the December 2014 rate of -0.80 percent on an annualised basis, the national statistics agency said on Monday. Month-on-month, the inflation ...
READ MORE
StarAfrica considers debt-equity swap after defaulting on payments to creditors
StarAfrica considers debt-equity swap after defaulting on payments to creditors
HARARE,– Perennial loss-making sugar manufacturer, StarAfrica Corporation has continued to default on payments to its creditors in terms of the company’s Scheme of Arrangement and is considering a debt-equity swap ...
READ MORE
US trade mission targets manufacturing, energy investments on rare Zimbabwe visit
US trade mission targets manufacturing, energy investments on rare Zimbabwe visit
HARARE,– A trade mission from the United States will visit Zimbabwe in June to scout for investment opportunities, in a sign the southern African state’s bilateral relations with the world’s ...
READ MORE
‘RBZ wrapping up CAPS Holdings deal’
‘RBZ wrapping up CAPS Holdings deal’
HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is in final negotiations with shareholders of the country’s largest pharmaceutical group, CAPS Holdings (CAPS), amid indications government has already secured several ...
READ MORE
No UK bailout for Robert Mugabe – Under-fire British Envoy backtracks
No UK bailout for Robert Mugabe – Under-fire British Envoy backtracks
Harare,- The United Kingdom has ruled out a $1,1 billion bailout for President Robert Mugabe's government and instead warned recent incidents of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe could torpedo Harare's re-engagement ...
READ MORE
South African shops closed as anti-xenophobia protests escalates
Retail sales in Germany fell during festive season
ZPC says Chinese talks to fund Hwange Thermal
Axia says PAT flat in Q1
America is pulling one way, China the other:
Zimbabwe deflation gets worse to -1.28pct
StarAfrica considers debt-equity swap after defaulting on payments
US trade mission targets manufacturing, energy investments on
‘RBZ wrapping up CAPS Holdings deal’
No UK bailout for Robert Mugabe – Under-fire

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News