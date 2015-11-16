October deflation rise to -3,29pct – Zimstat

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s year-on-year inflation rate stood at -3.29 percent after shedding 0.18 percentage points on the September rate of -3.11 percent, the national statistics agency said on Monday.





On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate was -0.29 percent, gaining 0.07 percentage points on the September rate of -0.36 percent, said the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).