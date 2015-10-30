CBZ to launch UK promotional campaign

CBZ Holdings is looking to the diaspora for new opportunities. It is engaging with the UK diaspora and launching finance products directly targeting UK diaspora. The bank’s Group CEO Mr Never Nyemudzo CBZ Group CEO, Mrs Laura Gwatiringa-Exec Marketing & Corporate , Mr Joey Shumbamhini , Executive Marketing and Sales Executive will be part of the bank’s delegation to the Business Ideas Group (BIG Network) organised event in Coventry on the 31st of October 2015.

Part is this trip is to establish long term customers and customer relationships and facilitate needs on the ground in Zimbabwe. It is well established that the diaspora remittances are closer to $2b a year and finance institutions are finding ways to benefit from this flow of capital.

CBZ Holdings is promoting some UK diaspora targeted financial products, which are flexible, easy to access and with low rates. CBZ Holdings financial products include loans, mortgages, current accounts, business accounts, health insurance and funeral insurance specifically made for those living in the UK wanting to buy policies for family and friends back home.

Those interested are being encouraged to bring proof of residence, proof of income, work permit, valid I’d and passport photos . People can still come and apply for any of the products even if they do not bring all of the highlighted products.

The event was organised by the Business Ideas Group Network (BIG Network) .BIG is a network of passionate, creative and innovative entrepreneurs whose collective goals is to dream big and pursue big dreams. The network was founded a in May 2015. Since its inception, it has grown to a membership of 650 members, and continues to grow.

Members include Doctors, Lawyers, Engineers, Property investors, Nurses, Social workers and many other professionals. Membership is free, and members benefit from networking, connecting, accessing opportunities, expand customer base, gain free knowledge, mentorship and personal and business growth. BIG holds regular open events along chosen subject areas, whose aim is to facilitate individual and collective access to opportunities. BIG members have interests in various opportunities and sectors.

Speaking ahead of the event, B.I.G founder and Chairman Danai Gombera, said that it is inspiring to dream big dreams , and event more challenging and exciting to pursue the big dreams. We have a day packed with brilliant guest speakers, opportunities to network and connect. The theme for this event is Opportunities in Property and Healthcare . Other key speakers Speakers include DR Brighton Chireka, Patrick Cheza, Blessed Kapesa, Hillary Chindodo and Shingi Kamanga.

