CBZ to launch UK promotional campaign

30th October 2015 Staff Reporter Business 26

CBZ  Holdings is looking to the diaspora for new opportunities. It is  engaging  with the UK diaspora and launching finance products directly targeting UK diaspora.  The bank’s Group CEO Mr Never Nyemudzo CBZ Group CEO, Mrs Laura Gwatiringa-Exec Marketing & Corporate , Mr Joey Shumbamhini , Executive Marketing and Sales Executive will be part of the bank’s delegation to the Business Ideas Group (BIG Network) organised event in Coventry on the 31st of October 2015.

gombera
CBZ Holdings Group CEO Never Nyemudzo and Danayi Gombera

Part  is this trip is to establish long term customers and customer relationships and facilitate  needs on the ground in Zimbabwe. It is well established that the diaspora remittances are closer to $2b a year and finance institutions are finding ways to benefit from this flow of capital.

CBZ Holdings is  promoting  some UK diaspora targeted  financial products, which are flexible, easy to access and with low rates. CBZ Holdings financial products include   loans, mortgages, current accounts, business accounts, health  insurance and funeral insurance specifically made for those living in the UK wanting to buy policies for family and friends back home.

Those interested are being encouraged to bring proof of residence,  proof of income, work permit, valid I’d and passport photos . People can still come and apply for any of the products even if they do not bring all of the highlighted products.

The event was organised by the Business Ideas Group Network (BIG Network) .BIG is a network of passionate, creative and innovative entrepreneurs whose collective goals is to dream big  and pursue big dreams. The network was founded a in May 2015. Since its inception, it has grown to a membership of 650 members, and continues to grow.

Members include Doctors, Lawyers, Engineers, Property investors, Nurses, Social workers and many other professionals. Membership is free, and members benefit from networking, connecting, accessing opportunities, expand customer base, gain free knowledge, mentorship and personal and business growth. BIG holds regular open events along chosen subject areas, whose aim is to facilitate individual and collective access to opportunities. BIG members have interests in various opportunities and sectors.

Speaking ahead of the event, B.I.G founder and Chairman Danai Gombera, said that it is inspiring to dream big dreams , and event more challenging and exciting to pursue the big dreams. We have a day packed with brilliant guest speakers, opportunities to network and connect. The theme for this event is Opportunities in Property and Healthcare . Other key speakers Speakers include DR Brighton Chireka, Patrick Cheza, Blessed Kapesa, Hillary Chindodo and Shingi Kamanga.

EVENT INFORMATION
Date : 31 October 2015
Venue : Ramada Hotel
Coventry , Cv1 3GG
Time : 10am – 6pm

Price : £40 includes 3 course meal, unlimited hot drinks, parking, networking , 5 Key Speakers, Join BIG network. Tickets are sold on eventbrite https://goo.gl/zv9s3j or may be bought on the day.

More info contact B.I.G network
Danai Gombera 07508033404
Shingi 07850 990625
Charles Torro 07446 040030

