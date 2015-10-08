News Ticker

Truworths sales jump 20 percent at onset of new financial year

8th October 2015 Staff Reporter Business 3

HARARE,– Clothing retailer Truworths reported a 20 percent increase in retail sales in the 11 weeks from its July 12 year-end but struggled in the year leading to that, with revenue and profits tumbling in a tough business environment.

Truworths sales jump 20 percent at onset of new financial year

Revenue declined slightly from $23,8 million in the 53 weeks to July 12 to $23,1 million while the group’s profit also tumbled to $89,000 in the period under review from $354,000 recorded in the previous comparable 52 week period.

“The gross profit margin decreased from 50,5 percent in 2014 to 47,2 percent as a result of the introduction of the homeware range  which carries a lower margin. The group’s trading expenses, excluding debtors costs, decreased by 8,5 percent. The operating margin decreased from 2,2 percent in the prior year to 0,7 percent,” the company said on Wednesday.

It said it will continue to focus on the management of trade receivables to ensure improvement and enhance the quality of its book and cash flows on the back of deteriorating consumer and credit environment.

“The business will continue to manage operating costs productively and manage working capital levels in line with the current trading levels,” it said.

One of Zimbabwe’s biggest fashion retailers, Truworths, noted that trading conditions were tough and was expected to remain so for rest of the year, although it expects to report satisfactory growth in the current financial period.

Zimbabwean retailers have been struggling to maintain profit growth, competing with second hand imports which are flourishing despite a government ban as well as reduced household spending. Truworths, the holding company for Truworths Man, Topics and Number 1 chains,  did not declare a dividend in the period under review.

Related Posts
Poor sales drive Truworths FY revenue lower
Poor sales drive Truworths FY revenue lower
HARARE,– Clothing retailer Truworths reported a drop in revenue from $23,1 million to $19,6 million in the full year to July on the back of declining sales. Sales in the year ...
READ MORE
Most companies will not open in January – policy analyst
Most companies will not open in January – policy analyst
BULAWAYO-BASED policy analyst, Butler Tambo has warned that a majority of firms currently operating at below capacity might not be able to reopen for business next year, as the economy ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe, Zambia economies trip on water shortage
Zimbabwe, Zambia economies trip on water shortage
Harare - Low water levels at Kariba dam will further worsen power generating capacity in Zimbabwe and Zambia, power utilities in the two southern African countries say, with power deficits ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe seeks AfDB help to clear arrears
Zimbabwe seeks AfDB help to clear arrears
HARARE,– Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has appealed to the African Development Bank (AfDB) to assist the debt ridden country settle its nearly $1 billion arrears owed to multilateral lenders. Chinamasa told ...
READ MORE
Industry gears for growth
Industry gears for growth
AS the country welcomes a new year, industry and commerce have made a passionate appeal to Government to ensure policy consistency throughout 2017 if the gains recorded last year are ...
READ MORE
Atlas Mara sells Brainworks stake, deal values Zimbabwean private equity firm at nearly $90mln
Atlas Mara sells Brainworks stake, deal values Zimbabwean private equity firm at nearly $90mln
HARARE,– Atlas Mara, the London-listed financial services group founded by former Barclays Plc chief executive Bob Diamond and Ugandan billionaire Ashish Thakkar, on Wednesday announced it had sold its 10 ...
READ MORE
Glitches stall Atlas Mara bid to buy out BancABC directors
Glitches stall Atlas Mara bid to buy out BancABC directors
ATLAS Mara says it has experienced some administrative glitches in acquiring the shares held by three BancABC departing executives but hopes to tie up the deal next month. BancABC founding chief ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe swaps hyperinflation for deflation with use of US dollar
Zimbabwe swaps hyperinflation for deflation with use of US dollar
Zimbabwe, a country once so gripped by the madness of hyperinflation that the central bank could no longer afford paper on which to print practically worthless trillion-dollar notes, now has ...
READ MORE
Zambia condemns Lyons’ peanut butter, firm declares product safe
Zambia condemns Lyons’ peanut butter, firm declares product safe
HARARE,– Zambia’s standards bureau has pulled Lyons’ Peanut Butter from the market after the product was found to contain excessive levels of aflatoxins which have the potential to cause cancer. On ...
READ MORE
Chinese overcapacity is massively damaging global economy, says EU body
Chinese overcapacity is massively damaging global economy, says EU body
BEIJING — China’s overcapacity in heavy industries is wreaking "far-reaching" damage on the global economy, with steel production "completely untethered" from market demand, the European Union (EU) Chamber of Commerce ...
READ MORE
Poor sales drive Truworths FY revenue lower
Most companies will not open in January –
Zimbabwe, Zambia economies trip on water shortage
Zimbabwe seeks AfDB help to clear arrears
Industry gears for growth
Atlas Mara sells Brainworks stake, deal values Zimbabwean
Glitches stall Atlas Mara bid to buy out
Zimbabwe swaps hyperinflation for deflation with use of
Zambia condemns Lyons’ peanut butter, firm declares product
Chinese overcapacity is massively damaging global economy, says

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News