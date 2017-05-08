News Ticker

Dangote plans 1,5mln tpa cement plant in Zimbabwe, his group’s biggest

31st August 2015 Staff Reporter Business 66

HARARE,– Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on Monday announced plans to build a 1,5 million tonne cement plant in Zimbabwe, double the current output from the country’s three major producers.

Dangote plans 1,5mln tpa cement plant in Zimbabwe, his group’s biggest
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote

Dangote arrived in Zimbabwe on Monday morning, on a visit which will see him meeting senior government officials as he scours investment opportunities in the southern African country.

“We want to set up an integrated cement plant here that will be bigger than all the plants that we have. We look at setting up something that can translate into a million and half tonnes so that even when we continue to use cement, there won’t be a shortage of cement here. We will make cement available,” Dangote told journalists as he emerged from a meeting with Zimbabwe’s vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Last week, the Dangote Group announced a $1,48 billion deal with Chinese firm Sinoma for the construction of cement plants in several African countries.

The Dangote Group is on a drive to double its cement producing capacity from the current 50 million tonnes by 2020.

The group has lined up cement plants in Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Niger, Mali, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire Ghana and Nepal.

After what he described as a “very good discussion” with Mnangagwa, Dangote said his group would send a team to Zimbabwe next week to explore the opportunity further.

Responding to questions on when his group’s Zimbabwe cement plant would be built, Dangote said much rests on how quickly relevant permits would be issued.

“If we get it this year we will start construction by first quarter next year. We will move in very fast. It all depends with the government,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s three major cement producers have a combined current capacity of 1,46 million tonnes. Pretoria Portland Cement has 760,000 tonne capacity, Lafarge 450,000 tonnes and Sino-Zim Cement 250,000 tonnes.

PCC expects to add 700,000 tonne cement capacity from its new Harare plant, expected to be commissioned in 2016.

The Dangote Group’s planned investment would be a significant coup for President Robert Mugabe’s government as Zimbabwe has been shunned by foreign investors who cite controversial policies such as the seizure of white-owned farms to resettle landless blacks as well as an ownership law which requires black majority shareholding.

Zimbabwe, with its diverse natural resource base, punches well below its weight in investment stakes, pulling in less than 1 percent of all foreign direct investment going into sub-Saharan Africa. – Source

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

66 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Google
  2. free full download for windows pc
  3. superior auto institute
  4. app for pc
  5. app download for windows 10
  6. free download for pc
  7. used cars in kerala
  8. Samsung Galaxy
  9. best lion kona coffee
  10. app download for windows 8
  11. best clit vibrators
  12. free full download for windows pc
  13. menage a trois dp strap on
  14. pc games full version download
  15. Sex Toy Rabbit
  16. Chaga Pilz
  17. Sell anything anywhere
  18. air jordan
  19. Goodman
  20. adam and eve
  21. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  22. ZF-100-500 Certification Dumps
  23. Adam and Eve
  24. rotating vibrator
  25. adam and eve
  26. peru tours
  27. clit
  28. best anal beads
  29. wabbit vibrator
  30. Stroker Kit
  31. vibrator
  32. male vacuum pump
  33. Best Waterproof Vibrator
  34. orgasm
  35. szybka chwilowka
  36. Download AACD Certification Dumps
  37. forex signal
  38. Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard
  39. microfon spion
  40. best smm panel
  41. silicone rabbit vibrator
  42. butt plugs
  43. adam and eve
  44. Buy Phentermine
  45. Zimbabwe’s antitrust authorities approve RioZim takeover of Falcon Gold’s Dalny Mine – 263AfricaNews
  46. data recovery software
  47. Phentermine Over The Counter
  48. Cheap Women Texans Jerseys
  49. 韓国エスコートアガシ
  50. games for windows pc download
  51. full apps pc download
  52. piano classes
  53. how to make money working from home
  54. Cheap Cincinnati Reds Jerseys
  55. 天狼星 韓劇dvd
  56. Los Angeles
  57. margaritaville daytona
  58. best kona
  59. nSpire Network Signup
  60. http://www.motupatlugameshd.com
  61. Sex Toy Haul
  62. boot camp instructor
  63. Best Strap On Dildo
  64. Adult Toys Online
  65. Buy Craft Beer Online
  66. Footwear for police officers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News