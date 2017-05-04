News Ticker

United Refineries eyes export revival after ‘good’ HY

24th August 2015 Staff Reporter Business 45

Confederation president Busisa Moyo

BULAWAYO,– Agro-processing concern United Refineries says it will attempt to revive exports after making inroads into the local market, aided by government’s imposition of punitive levies on cooking oil imports.

United Refineries eyes export revival after ‘good’ HY

Government recently removed the travellers rebate on grocery items, saying there was no justification for their continued import since the local industry was producing such goods.  For cooking oil, it raised customs duty to 40 percent and a 25 percent Surtax or $0,50 per litre, whichever is higher.

United Refineries is on a recovery path after securing credit last year to refurbish machinery at its Bulawayo factory and reviving production of several brands.

Chief executive officer, Busisa Moyo told The Source that business in the first half of the year ‘was good’ and that the company had been “able to do significant things, especially in the southern part of the country, that is, Matabeleland, Masvingo and Midlands provinces.”

“That’s where we are strongest but we are now going beyond that. Last week we have been getting messages from Chipinge and people are now getting our products there. We are a countrywide company as we have been always,” Moyo said.

“We were also exporting and we want to go back there. Our soaps (wrappers) are in English and Portuguese because we are aiming at Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia and further afield, the Democratic Republic of Congo. All those were the markets that we supplied before.”

United Refineries Limited is the second largest cooking oil refinery in Zimbabwe and has a refining capacity of 8,000 metric tonnes of oil seeds per month.

Some of the product lines back in production since last year include the cooking oil lines as well as toiletries such as Bath & Basin, Vogue, Image and Fresh Health Joy.

Recently Moyo, who is also Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries president, told The Source that Zimbabwe’s cooking oil producers would be able to meet the country’s demand for edible oils by September as capacity utilisation in the sector was improving after government imposed punitive levies on imports.

The country which has a monthly requirement of 11,500 metric tonnes of cooking oil has previously relied on cheaper imports mainly from neighbouring South Africa.

He said cooking oil production locally currently stands at 10,500 metric tonnes a month and would surpass local demand by September.

Imports of cooking oil have over the past years contributed heavily to the country’s bill, with $41 million worth of edible oils being imported in 2014.

About $19 million was spent between January and June.

Zimbabwe has four oil producing firms — ETG Parrogate, Surface Investments, Olivine and United Refineries.

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

45 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. MP says if you inject $10 billion into Air Zimbabwe today, they will be back asking for more money next year - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Google
  3. Birthday Invitations
  4. pc games for windows 10
  5. pc games for windows 10
  6. kerala used car
  7. kona coffee from lion
  8. pc games for windows xp
  9. strapon
  10. miniclip
  11. male enhancement
  12. Silicone
  13. Rabbit vibrators
  14. cheap A/C
  15. air jordan
  16. true wireless earbuds
  17. بابايا
  18. 1Z0-425 Certification Dumps
  19. Adam and Eve
  20. jobs to do from home
  21. relationship confessions
  22. assembly work from home
  23. plug toy
  24. sex toy review
  25. protein diet
  26. anal toy review
  27. thrusting vibrator
  28. Health And Fitness Show
  29. e liquid
  30. Search 3000 App
  31. buy youtube views usa
  32. audio spionaj
  33. backgammon game
  34. waterproof vibrator
  35. adam and eve sex toy shop
  36. erotica
  37. free data recovery software
  38. Arduino modules
  39. 福井脱毛
  40. piano lessons atlanta
  41. Cheap Chicago Bears Jerseys
  42. Gold Filled Beads
  43. Hollow Strap On Dildo
  44. Sex Store
  45. Buy Beer Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News