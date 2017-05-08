Mungoshi heads for operation soon, family overwhelmed with gratitude

The first round of a campaign to raise funds for Charles Mungoshi to get a brain operation has been successful and the iconic writer has his operation set to happen in the next few weeks.
Earlier today, the writer underwent a number of tests in Harare ahead of the upcoming operation.
The campaign, with an initial target of US$9000, raised $12,100 from various contributors, including a final lump sum surprise from a donor who asked to remain anonymous.
Scores of Zimbabweans came forward, making donations via Ecocash and then about 40 others donated via the GoFundMe campaign set up for the cause. Even more shared the article and the donation details. The initial article, published on February 17, was shared over 800 times and this is important, because in the end someone saw that article and called Jesesi Mungoshi just over two weeks ago to tell her they would pay for the full operation and that they wanted to remain anonymous.
Then, recently, they deposited the full US$9,094.00 into the account of the surgery doing the operation. Mai Mungoshi was especially relieved, because there were so many other costs that were coming up regarding the operation, including a barrage of tests that needed to be done. There was much joy among those who had helped push the fund raising cause and we hope, if you were a part of this process in any way, you can share this joy with the Mungoshi family today.
The Mungoshi family and fund raising team said they were thrilled that they had overshot the target because there were other bills for tests that came up and they still seek to raise money to ensure that Mungoshi can get the all-important post-operative care; an additional US$5,000.
$1,900 of this is already in place from the current fund raising efforts.
“Last time he got operated on, we needed to send him for physiotherapy, but there was no money so this resulted in the ineffectiveness of his left hand,” explained his wife Jesesi Mungoshi.
Mai Mungoshi, who has been fighting for her husband to get well since his stroke in 2010, said she was filled with gratitude. The hospital visits and doctors appointments over the years have taken a toll on the family finances and she felt stranded when they were hit with the figures for the operation.
“In Shona they say ‘Rume rimwe harikombi churu.’ I really am thankful for a job well done. As a wife I have mostly been concentrating on caring for vaMungoshi. I don’t think we would have managed without the support of the fund raising team. When this fundraising kicked off, it was like lifting a log that was pinning me down. VaChirere, Lawrence Hoba, Fungisai Siggins, the Zimbo Jam team, all others who played a part and those who gave so generously, may you continue to shine. This should be a landmark in the history of artists. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”
One of Mungoshi’s children, Farayi, who recently won a NAMA for his collection of short stories titled ‘Behind the Wall Everywhere,’ also expressed his immense gratitude. “I just want to thank everyone that’s been involved in this fight. Indeed it is a fight because the road hasn’t been easy. With your help we have managed to accomplish in less than a month something we have been struggling with for a year. Thank you once again and may we continue to push hard and God bless you all.”
After a stroke in 2010, Mungoshi developed a condition where cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was building up in his brain, causing it to to compress against the skull and resulting in a number of neurological challenges for the writer. He lost a lot of his mobility, his speech became slurred and difficult and, could no longer read or write.
An operation was done last year to insert a shunt into his brain to drain the excess fluid, but the shunt is not serving its purpose. A private doctor advised that a ‘VP Shunt Replacement’ operation would be needed, costing US$9,000 and this led to the fund raising campaign.- Zimbojam
A motivating discussion is worth comment. I do think that you ought to write more about this subject, it
may not be a taboo matter but typically people do not speak about such issues.
To the next! Many thanks!!
fotbollströjor
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what
you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my site =).
We may have a hyperlink exchange agreement between us
Slovakien drakt borte
I know this website offers quality dependent articles or reviews and extra stuff, is there any other website which presents these things in quality?
This is really fascinating, You are an overly skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to in quest of extra of your excellent
post. Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
Good Web site, Carry on the very good job. Many thanks! http://www.fekidosz.hu/node/164875
Definitly a 5 star high quality human hair weave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koiFnDsfNPU. I recieved mine a few days ago and I am COMPLETLY in love with them. This type is a must-get. It is sooo style and incredibly soft on the inside, I sense as if I’m walking on clouds 🙂 Don’t assume about the price, honest, it is COMPLETLY value the money. Don’t believe me? Attempt for yourself 🙂
les lèvres avant que je les regrettais, Ithought de Chatelains histoire, du club d’officiers à Sfax, où theyavoided comme la peste toute forme de conversation, ce qui pourrait conduire theirthoughts vers un certain Morhange-Saint-Avit mission.Happily Je remarquai que mon compagnon n’écoutait . Ses brillianteyes étaient loin away.What était votre première garnison? il a demandé à suddenly.Auxonne.He a donné une laugh.Auxonne naturelle. Province de la Côte dOr. District de Dijon. Six thousandinhabitants. P.L.M. Chemin de fer. Percer l’école et de l’examen. Les colonels wifereceives jeudi, et les Majors le samedi. Feuilles everySunday, -le premier du mois à Paris, les trois autres à Dijon. Thatexplains votre arrêt de Flatters.For ma part, mon cher, ma première garnison était à Boghar. J’ar-Rived un matin dans
How I Can make my article copyright marked?Who is authorized agency for copyright articles?
That was stimulating . I like your style that you put into your writing . Please do move forward with more like this.
oakley sunglasses sale http://www.oakleysale.online
I have a domain name bought, but i havent had time to make the website look nice. i want to forward the website url to my blogspot blog for the time being. how do i do this?.
Home http://mmwaterproofingbrisbane.com.au/aatestmmindex.html
Wow! Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, just like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some images to drive the content home a bit, but other than that, this is helpful blog post. A wonderful read. I will definitely revisit again.
Juicy Couture Outlet usa http://www.juicycoutureoutletonlineu.us
Just now you can branch out from your daily understanding. The best thing you can do is become relevant with yourself and faithful with your own morals. This will lead to a sad and unfulfilling life.
louis vuitton online sale http://www.shopstylesale.online
http://gecoetfo.ca/ito Ufficiale Ray-Ban Italia
http://www.threadsofblessings.comfake id guide
Trusting to make the right decisions can be tough. It can take many people a long time to build a strong moral system. It doesnt really just happen if you know what I mean.
victoria secret store http://www.victoriassecretsale.store
Dude, please tell me that youre going to publish more. I notice you havent written an additional blog for a while (Im just catching up myself). Your weblog is just too important to become missed. Youve acquired so substantially to say, these knowledge about this topic it would be a shame to see this blog disappear. The internet needs you, man!
oakley outlet store http://www.oakleystore.online
certaines routes s’étendant vers le Moray Firth; et une villa à Musselburgh, trouvé dans le règne de Jacques VI. 4 CHAPITRE II. CHRISTIANISME ?? LA KINGDOMS.To RIVAL les Ecossais, à travers St Columba, qui, vers 563, installés dans Iona, et converti les Pictes aussi loin au nord asInverness, nous devons l’introduction du christianisme, car, bien que l’Eglise romaine de St Ninian 397, atWhithern à Galloway, les braises laissées de la foi pas éteinte près de Glasgow, St pays Kentigerns, tillColumbas temps, les rites de Christian Ecosse étaient en partie du type celtique irlandaise, même après St Wilfridsvictory au synode de Whitby 664.St Columba lui-même était de la lignée royale en Ulster, a appris, que l’apprentissage a ensuite été compté, et s’il hadpreviously été turbulent, il voulait maintenant pour répandre l’Evangile. Avec douze compagnons, il