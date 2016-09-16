News Ticker

English version of “Economic Crisis and Rule Reconstruction” published in Singapore

16th September 2016 Staff Reporter Book Review 9

Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming

SINGAPORE, (Xinhua) — The English language version of the book “Economic Crisis and Rule Reconstruction,” written by former Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming, was launched in Singapore on Friday.

The book, based on the historical narrative of the 2008 global economic crisis that resulted in an upheaval in global economic governance, was published with World Scientific.

The 15 chapters in the book discuss rules of global governance, reflect on the crisis rarely seen in the past century, and raise the proposition of rule reconstruction.

It highlights how countries have been jostling in the global arena to protect their national interests as the rule changes as a result of the financial crisis.

It also provides an outlook on the path, direction and key issues of international economic rule reconstruction.

Related Posts
Ex-senior army official release stinging anti-Robert Mugabe book
Ex-senior army official release stinging anti-Robert Mugabe book
HARARE - War veteran and former military officer — Kudzai Sevious Mbudzi — has launched a scathing attack on President Robert Mugabe in a no-holds-barred book capturing the current political ...
READ MORE
How to buy a house for less than half its price
How to buy a house for less than half its price
I was shocked when I read a story the other day that more than 2 000 Zimbabweans had just lost their houses after they were auctioned because banks wanted to ...
READ MORE
Gloria and the Hyena: a Christmas Tale: an original short story by Pettina Gappah
Gloria and the Hyena: a Christmas Tale: an original short story by Pettina Gappah
This short story forms part of our Six Tales of Christmas series. Learn about the authors and find more exclusive fiction here. By The Stylists As you can see from the trees ...
READ MORE
Why being asked about Beyonce and feminism irks Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Why being asked about Beyonce and feminism irks Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Beyonce is one of the most prominent mouthpieces for female empowerment in the music industry. However, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie believes the Formation singer caters her feminist stance towards ...
READ MORE
Petina Gappah: ‘I was a lawyer, but I forced myself to write before I went to work’
Petina Gappah: ‘I was a lawyer, but I forced myself to write before I went to work’
y ideal writing day involves getting up at five in the morning. I feed my two dogs, jack russell–maltese crosses, then do my daily 40 minutes of yoga on the ...
READ MORE
Why you shouldn’t only read books that feature white characters
Why you shouldn’t only read books that feature white characters
Do you support authors of colour? Or read books that feature marginalised characters? Here’s why it matters if you do, and especially, if you don’t. By Tammy February This is a bit ...
READ MORE
Facets of Power: Politics, Profits and People in the Making of Zimbabwe’s Blood Diamonds edited by Richard Saunders and Tinashe Nyamunda
Facets of Power: Politics, Profits and People in the Making of Zimbabwe’s Blood Diamonds edited by Richard Saunders and Tinashe Nyamunda
Facets of Power is an extremely timely volume which chronicles a turbulent decade following the discovery of alluvial diamonds in Chiadzwa, Mutare district, in 2006. Detailing how a national asset ...
READ MORE
Gappah launches third book
Gappah launches third book
Guardian First Book Award winner Petina Gappah has launched a collection of short stories which she titled Rotten Row after the Harare road on which the Magistrate’s Courts are located. Gappah, ...
READ MORE
Kudzai Sevenzo directs ‘Ruined’ by Lynn Nottage
Kudzai Sevenzo directs ‘Ruined’ by Lynn Nottage
Kudzai Sevenzo is directing a staged reading of ‘Ruined’ by Lynn Nottage on on October 22, 2016 at Zimbabwe German Society. The reading will commence at 5:30pm. This presentation is ...
READ MORE
Young Bulawayo author promotes her children’s book
Young Bulawayo author promotes her children’s book
Bulawayo based author, Mattie Hudson, has penned a book for kids titled ‘Simba’s journey home’. By Grant Moyo The book was edited by Phathisa Nyathi in 2015 and published by Amagugu Publishers. Mattie ...
READ MORE
Ex-senior army official release stinging anti-Robert Mugabe book
How to buy a house for less than
Gloria and the Hyena: a Christmas Tale: an
Why being asked about Beyonce and feminism irks
Petina Gappah: ‘I was a lawyer, but I
Why you shouldn’t only read books that feature
Facets of Power: Politics, Profits and People in
Gappah launches third book
Kudzai Sevenzo directs ‘Ruined’ by Lynn Nottage
Young Bulawayo author promotes her children’s book

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News