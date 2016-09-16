English version of “Economic Crisis and Rule Reconstruction” published in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (Xinhua) — The English language version of the book “Economic Crisis and Rule Reconstruction,” written by former Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming, was launched in Singapore on Friday.

The book, based on the historical narrative of the 2008 global economic crisis that resulted in an upheaval in global economic governance, was published with World Scientific.

The 15 chapters in the book discuss rules of global governance, reflect on the crisis rarely seen in the past century, and raise the proposition of rule reconstruction.

It highlights how countries have been jostling in the global arena to protect their national interests as the rule changes as a result of the financial crisis.

It also provides an outlook on the path, direction and key issues of international economic rule reconstruction.